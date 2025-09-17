I’ve found the best ship in Bannerlord War Sails, and it is not the legendary Drakkar

The first DLC for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is supposed to be out in the next few months, assuming it doesn’t get delayed again. It might feel like the devs at TaleWorlds have forgotten about War Sails, since they’ve barely posted anything and even dropped a huge beta patch instead. But if you dig a little deeper, there’s actually a lot we can learn about the DLC, and I think I just figured out which ship is going to be the deadliest.

The ultimate warship in Bannerlord War Sails

War Sails is bringing naval combat, dynamic weather that makes the seas feel alive, a new Nord faction, and ships we can customize. And of course, there’s bound to be that one insanely powerful ship, a “one ship to rule them all.” The sort of ship that sails into view and makes you go, “Yep, I’m screwed.” I believe I found it.

A Dromon was a warship the Byzantine Empire used between the 5th and 12th centuries. It was the fast attack ship of its time, perfect for quick raids and defending the empire’s coasts. They often carried Greek fire too, which basically made them the medieval version of a speedy, hard-hitting destroyer: fast, agile, and with some serious firepower.

The devs even called the Dromon “the heaviest and toughest warship in Calradia” in a YouTube short, and that definitely means something. But it’s not the only ship they’ve shown off over the past weeks. Other videos have featured the Knarr, some Longships, and they’ve also revealed the Ghurab.

Historically, the Ghurab was used all over the Middle East and the Mediterranean, especially during the Islamic Golden Age. Its design was influenced by Byzantine ships, but unlike the heavy Dromon, the Ghurab was lighter, very fast, and also perfect for quick raids and piracy. Sure, they could be dangerous in larger fleets, but I think the Dromon in War Sails is shaping up to be the ultimate sea beast. Only time will tell, but when the DLC finally drops, I’m pretty sure we’ll all be checking out the Nord faction first and cruising in Drakkars.