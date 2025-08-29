The Witcher 4 and the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel are gaining momentum. CD Projekt Group's situation is very stable

The CD Projekt Group, responsible for The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077, has published a financial report for the first six months of 2025. The document shows that the company generated consolidated revenues of 443 million PLN (about 121 million dollars), which is 18 million PLN (5 million bucks) higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Moreover, the consolidated net profit reached 155 million PLN (about 42 million USD). What's interesting, this number is smaller than in 2024, when the company recorded 170 million PLN after 6 months (46 million USD).

Source: X / CD Projekt IR.

Source: CD Projekt.

The Group's good result was largely influenced by the sustained popularity of Cyberpunk 2077 and its story expansion, Phantom Liberty. CD Projekt reminded once again that the expansion has exceeded the threshold of 10 million copies sold, confirming its long-term commercial success. Interest in The Witcher 3 is also not waning. Unfortunately, in this case, we also didn't get any new numbers. It was only reminded that the third installment has already sold 60 million copies.

CD Projekt group also confirmed the great success of the June presentation of The Witcher 4. The title received a tech demo, which was presented during Unreal Fest Orlando 2025, significantly increasing interest in the studio's future projects.

Team responsible for The Witcher 4 and the continuation of Cyberpunk 2077 is expanding

The company also disclosed data on the number of employees assigned to individual projects. As it's quite obvious, the most people are currently working on "The Witcher 4" - as of July 31, there are 444 devs on the team, which is 22 more than in April.

The second most important project remains Cyberpunk 2, with 116 people involved (for comparison, a year ago, there were 60, and in April 2025, there were 96). In third place was Project Sirius, a new story from the Witcher universe - 51 people are working on it. 22 developers are overseeing Project Hadar, the new brand of CD Projekt, and 17 people have been assigned to it.

Source: CD Projekt Group.

CD Projekt is growing

The report also includes general employment data for the entire Group. CD Projekt currently employs 1248 people, including 802 developers. This is a clear increase compared to the situation on December 31, 2023, when the company had 1,149 employees. It looks like the Polish company is going against the current at a time when many gaming companies are opting for mass layoffs. It just shows that CD Projekt is in a good financial situation.