„We don't just want better graphics.” The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 won't be simple sequels, assures CD Projekt CEO

Baldur's Gate 3 has undoubtedly proven to be one of the best RPG games of recent years, capturing the hearts not only of players but also of developers. The Belgian title serves as an inspiration for CD Projekt Red, although it's not expected that their games will suddenly become similar to the works of Larian Studios.

Baldur’s Gate 3 inspires CD Projekt Red

PC Gamer had the opportunity to speak some time ago with CD Projekt's CEO, Michal Nowakowski. He was asked, among other things, about the direction the gaming division is heading and whether the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 has influenced the studio in any way. Nowakowski admitted that while Larian's game is inspiring for them, CD Projekt Red has its own way of making games.

There was a lot of inspiration in what Baldur's Gate 3 did, but I think we're still sticking to what was in Witcher 3, Cyberpunk. But we don't want to just make another game like that, just with better graphics. We do want to innovate.

That's why we shouldn't expect The Witcher 4 to suddenly look like Baldur’s Gate 3 or Divinity: Original Sin – Nowakowski made this clear. However, the devs are keeping an eye on how Larian Studios approached the interaction with the world.

We definitely are not going to make a game like Larian did. That's the kind of game they can make. But a lot of stuff with how they can interact with the world and what it does was, for sure, some inspiration to us.

A Witcher game like Baldur’s Gate 3 could technically be made as a spin-off, but Nowakowski has ruled out that idea too. In the past, CD Projekt Red experimented with new directions, releasing titles like Thronebreaker, but right now, the studio is focusing on its main IPs.

We made at some point the decision that the in-house team has to focus on the key pillar games rather than doing spinoffs… Maybe that's going to change, but at the moment, the way we are structured right now, we don't necessarily want to walk away from that.

Regardless of CD Projekt Red's inspirations, The Witcher 4 is currently one of the most anticipated games in the industry, as evidenced by its nomination at The Game Awards (and the result of the Golden Joystick Awards 2025 voting). However, the competition is exceptionally strong, so winning will be very difficult.