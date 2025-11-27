When is Cyberpunk 2 coming out? CD Projekt Red's recruitment plans leave no illusions

Cyberpunk 2 is under intensive development, and the team responsible for the game will expand significantly in the coming years. However, the game will not debut before 2028.
Yesterday, CD Projekt group published its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The results indicate that the company is doing very well, with its main source of revenue remaining Cyberpunk 2077, which has reached 35 million players. It's no surprise that the sequel is highly anticipated. Therefore, it's worth summarizing what we have learned about it from the report.
The report reveals that Cyberpunk 2 is in intensive developement, as evidenced by the number of employees involved in the project. Currently, 135 people are working on the game, compared to 116 in June. Among them is a co-creator of Ghost of Tsushima and AC 4: Black Flag, as well as a veteran from Insomniac Games.
The work is led by a team located in Boston, although it is, of course, supported by other branches. The American studio plans to significantly increase the number of employees, which undoubtedly relates to the intensification of work on Cyberpunk 2. By the end of 2027, approximately 300-400 developers are expected to be working on the game.
It will therefore be no surprise to say that we will have to wait long for Cyberpunk 2. The recruitment plans clearly indicate that the game will not debut before 2028. It is worth noting that it only entered the pre-production phase in May of this year, and CD Projekt Red is currently focusing mainly on The Witcher 4.
Despite the ongoing intensive work on Cyberpunk 2, we still don't know much. However, thanks to Mike Pondsmith, we have learned that the game will feature a new city inspired by "Chicago that went in the wrong direction." It's worth mentioning that in the Cyberpunk universe, Chicago was destroyed in the 2020s, so it may significantly differ from Night City - which is also set to return in the sequel.
Additionally, job listings suggest that CD Projekt Red is considering adding a multiplayer mode, which was ultimately absent in the first installment. The inclusion of Johnny Silverhand, whom Keanu Reeves would gladly reprise, remains uncertain - interestingly, Mike Pondsmith reportedly has an idea on how to bring him back into the game.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
