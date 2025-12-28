Free RTS that combines Command & Conquer universes with new missions and co-op mode

Combined Arms, a free-to-play RTS combining elements from the Tiberium and Red Alert series, has received version 1.08. The update added, among other things, six new story missions and the option to play the campaign in cooperative mode.
A new version of Combined Arms has been released. It’s a free, fan-made RTS in which the universes of both branches of the Command & Conquer franchise—the Tiberium and the Red Alert series—have been merged into a single game.
The latest version of the game is numbered 1.08 and introduces many major changes.
Combined Arms is a fully standalone free game, not a mod. It runs on the foundations of the fan-made OpenRA engine (version 1.08 moves the game to the latest version of this technology), which allows players to enjoy the C&C series with improved graphics, support for widescreen resolutions, and a working multiplayer mode based on a fan-run network infrastructure.
The creators of Combined Arms used a large number of elements from the original Command & Conquer and Red Alert games, but their production does not require owning those titles, as Electronic Arts made both games available for free in 2008.
Combined Arms lets players take part in a new war fought between four factions: NOD and GDI (both from the Tiberium universe), as well as the Allies and the Soviets from Red Alert. Such a conflict may seem a bit bizzare at first glance, but the developers have managed to balance these armies very well, and the campaign features a quite engaging storyline.
Author: Adrian Werner
