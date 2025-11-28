New Witcher trilogy only after 2032? CD Projekt's schedule confirms the scale of the project

The CD Projekt group informed investors that the launch of the second Witcher trilogy by CDP Red is still planned within six years of The Witcher 4 release. At the same time, it was once again confirmed that this game won't be released in 2026.

As we have already stated, The Witcher 4 is in the full-scale production phase. We're not disclosing any details regarding the target release date, so there’s not a point in time I could refer to when answering such a question. The only thing we’re commenting is that we’re not launching in 2026, and we’re also not typically getting into any specifics regarding technical or design matters. There’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Therefore, the earliest launch date for The Witcher 4 remains 2027, and thus The Witcher 6 will most likely debut at the earliest in 2033.

Releasing three installments of the series within just three years is a crazy pace. CD Projekt's CEO, Michal Nowakowski, stated that this is possible thanks to the switch to the Unreal Engine 5, which greatly facilitates the work. The CEO also added that developers at CD Projekt have been working with UE5 for about 4 years and are very satisfied with this technology.

We’ve been using UE5 for The Witcher 4 for almost five years now, and we’re very happy with what we’ve achieved. I think you could have seen some of that with your own eyes with our tech demo reveal at Unreal Fest couple of months ago, and we’re very happy with the results of that as well – we’ve already said that, but I’m always happy to say it again – and we’re happy with how the engine is evolving through the Epic team’s eYorts, and how we are learning how to make it work within a huge open-world game, as TW4 is meant to be. In a way, yes, I do believe that further games should be delivered in a shorter period of time – as we had stated before, our plan still is to launch the whole trilogy within a six-year period, so yes, that would mean we would plan to have a shorter development time between TW4 and TW5, between TW5 and TW6 and so on.

The Witcher 4 will compete at The Game Awards 2025 for the title of the most anticipated game. Unfortunately, despite this nomination, the devs don't plan to prepare any new video materials for this show.

At the same time, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is also being developed. While we will see The Witcher 4 at the earliest in 2027, we will have to wait for the second Cyberpunk at least until 2028.