New Witcher trilogy only after 2032? CD Projekt's schedule confirms the scale of the project

CD Projekt Red still has ambitions to release the entire trilogy of games from The Witcher series within six years of the launch of the fourth installment. This means that we will have to wait until at least 2033 for the final chapter of the brand.
The CD Projekt group informed investors that the launch of the second Witcher trilogy by CDP Red is still planned within six years of The Witcher 4 release. At the same time, it was once again confirmed that this game won't be released in 2026.
As we have already stated, The Witcher 4 is in the full-scale production phase. We're not disclosing any details regarding the target release date, so there’s not a point in time I could refer to when answering such a question. The only thing we’re commenting is that we’re not launching in 2026, and we’re also not typically getting into any specifics regarding technical or design matters. There’s nothing out of the ordinary.
Therefore, the earliest launch date for The Witcher 4 remains 2027, and thus The Witcher 6 will most likely debut at the earliest in 2033.
We’ve been using UE5 for The Witcher 4 for almost five years now, and we’re very happy with what we’ve achieved. I think you could have seen some of that with your own eyes with our tech demo reveal at Unreal Fest couple of months ago, and we’re very happy with the results of that as well – we’ve already said that, but I’m always happy to say it again – and we’re happy with how the engine is evolving through the Epic team’s eYorts, and how we are learning how to make it work within a huge open-world game, as TW4 is meant to be. In a way, yes, I do believe that further games should be delivered in a shorter period of time – as we had stated before, our plan still is to launch the whole trilogy within a six-year period, so yes, that would mean we would plan to have a shorter development time between TW4 and TW5, between TW5 and TW6 and so on.
The Witcher 4 will compete at The Game Awards 2025 for the title of the most anticipated game. Unfortunately, despite this nomination, the devs don't plan to prepare any new video materials for this show.
At the same time, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is also being developed. While we will see The Witcher 4 at the earliest in 2027, we will have to wait for the second Cyberpunk at least until 2028.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
