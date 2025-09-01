What time does Wednesday season 2 part 2 come out? Release date for new episodes of the hit Netflix TV series

Netflix has recently been releasing more and more TV series in a new model – instead of adding all episodes of a season at once, they are divided into parts, which usually appear at monthly intervals. This was the case with season 2 of Wednesday, the first part of which was released in early August. The remaining episodes of the Netflix hit will be released soon.

What time does Netflix’s Wednesday come out?

Like almost all Netflix productions on the day of release, Wednesday season 2 part 2 will be released at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. It will happen on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Then, fans of the Addams family's adventures can get ready for a batch of new episodes, four to be exact. They will conclude the story of the new season and explain how Wednesday will recover from her injuries and whether she will manage to save Enid.

Season 2 of Wednesday was very popular. In the first week after its premiere, it already had 50 million views and continues to enjoy popularity, remaining in the top 10 for three weeks. Last week, Season 2 of Wednesday was number 1 in 53 countries. Viewers can't get enough of the Netflix TV series, which will return in a few days with its final four episodes.

Related:All we know about Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Release date, cast and production status of season 3 of Ryan Murphy's TV series

We would also like to remind you that Wednesday will also return with a third season. Netflix has announced that it wants to continue developing the TV series, so more episodes will be produced. However, it isn’t known when they will be released. We certainly shouldn't expect them too soon, as there has been no news about the work on them so far.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 trailer