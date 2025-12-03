Stranger Things 5 sets a historic Netflix record. New season of sci-fi hit outclasses Wednesday

Stranger Things, the huge Netflix hit, recently returned with the highly anticipated fifth season. Even before the release of the new episodes, the series found itself in the top 10 again because viewers were rewatching previous seasons. So, it was pretty much expected that the final series would break the platform's records. And indeed, that is what happened.

Vol. 1of Stranger Things 5 boasts the best debut for an English-language series in Netflix history. The new episodes of the Duffer Brothers' show garnered 59.6 million views within the first 5 days of release. Thus, the title surpassed the previous record holder – Wednesday with 56 million. However, the second season of the non-English show Squid Game was way more popular, racking up 68 million views.

The new season of Stranger Things also broke its own record. The episode concluding the first part of the fifth season received the highest rating from viewers in the history of the series (9.7/10 on IMDB). For sure, Volume 2 of Stranger Things 5 will also have millions glued to their screens, especially after the plot twist.

The action of Stranger Things 5 takes place in the fall of 1987, when Hawkins is marked by the consequences of the opening of the interdimensional gateway, and the protagonists unite with one goal: to find and defeat Vecna. Dark clouds are gathering over the city again, and the upcoming clash will prove to be the most dangerous in history.

The first part of Stranger Things 5 is already on Netflix. The second one drops on the platform on December 26th, and we'll watch the big finale on January 1st.