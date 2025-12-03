Stranger Things 5 sets a historic Netflix record. New season of sci-fi hit outclasses Wednesday

Volume 1 of the final Stranger Things season boasts the largest debut in the platform's history.
Stranger Things, the huge Netflix hit, recently returned with the highly anticipated fifth season. Even before the release of the new episodes, the series found itself in the top 10 again because viewers were rewatching previous seasons. So, it was pretty much expected that the final series would break the platform's records. And indeed, that is what happened.
Vol. 1of Stranger Things 5 boasts the best debut for an English-language series in Netflix history. The new episodes of the Duffer Brothers' show garnered 59.6 million views within the first 5 days of release. Thus, the title surpassed the previous record holder – Wednesday with 56 million. However, the second season of the non-English show Squid Game was way more popular, racking up 68 million views.
The new season of Stranger Things also broke its own record. The episode concluding the first part of the fifth season received the highest rating from viewers in the history of the series (9.7/10 on IMDB). For sure, Volume 2 of Stranger Things 5 will also have millions glued to their screens, especially after the plot twist.
The action of Stranger Things 5 takes place in the fall of 1987, when Hawkins is marked by the consequences of the opening of the interdimensional gateway, and the protagonists unite with one goal: to find and defeat Vecna. Dark clouds are gathering over the city again, and the upcoming clash will prove to be the most dangerous in history.
The first part of Stranger Things 5 is already on Netflix. The second one drops on the platform on December 26th, and we'll watch the big finale on January 1st.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Pamela Jakiel
Finished film studies, graduate of the Faculty Individual Studies in the Humanities at the Jagiellonian University. Her master's thesis was about new spirituality in contemporary cinema. The editor of the gamepressure.com since April 2023. She used to write for naEkranie. If she's not watching The Ninth Gate for the hundredth time, then she's reading books by Therese Bohman and Donna Tartt for the first time. She prefers gnosis over dread, dramas over horrors, Jung over Freud. She looks for symbolist paintings in museums. Runs long distances, and does even the longer ones on a gravel. Loves dachshunds.
CDPR dismisses speculation about a Cyberpunk 2077 5th birthday update
OpenAI CEO declares „code red” because of Google. Billion-dollar compensation payout is looming over the company
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy