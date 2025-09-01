All you need to know about Fountain Power in Grow a Garden (GaG)

The community gathered around Grow a Garden, a free game on the Roblox platform, is being spoilt by its creators with frequent and rich content updates. Not long ago, there was the Beanstalk event and the biggest Admin Abuse so far, which introduced Brainrot mutation that has huge multiplier, and now we can take part in Fairy event. The latter is centered around the winged nymphs that have power to grant you wishes. To be able to receive such a powerful reward, you will have to work for it. To earn fairies favor you will need to please them with offers that will contribute to Fountain Power. How does it work? Here you will learn all the sources that will give you Fairy Points.

Fountain Power in Grow a Garden (GaG) explained

Do you want to sprinkle your garden with a bit of fairy magic? The most recent event in GaG allows interaction with those magical beings. However, earning their attention and having your wishes granted is a whole different story. To get a touch of their mystical powers, you will need to put some effort into taking care of Wishing Well by increasing its Fountain Power. What are the best ways to do so?

The best way to earn rewards is to complete Fairy favor tasks. They will allow you to make your wishes faster. However, if you don’t have required plants, you can still earn prizes thanks to building up Fountain power and earning Fairy points.

The, already traditional, method of gaining any points during events in GaG is by submitting your fruits and vegetables. Fairies are not different in that regard and would also like to get your best crops. The better the multiplier, the more Fairy Points you get and the more Fountain Power increases. The values go as follows:

Common: 1 Fairy Point, Uncommon: 2 Fairy Points, Rare: 3 Fairy Points, Legendary: 4 Fairy Points, Mythical: 5 Fairy Points, Divine: 6 Fairy Points, Prismatic: 7 Fairy Points, Transcendent: 8 Fairy Points.

Of course, you still can’t submit any plant. All of them need to be Glimmering. If you don’t know how to get this mutation, we have a guide to help you.

That’s not the whole story, though, as you can also fuel the Fountain Power thanks to random Fairy spawns on the map. While playing around in your garden, you may suddenly receive a hint in the form of notification informing that “A fairy appeared somewhere…” Finding them while the hourly weather event is active will generate a handful of points, while meeting them outside of the event will make the fairy to bless your plant with Glimmering mutation.

Despite recent controversies like a rumor of Roblox shutting down, being banned in the UK, or the drama surrounding the creator called Schlep, Grow a Garden doesn’t stop… growing. Make sure to stay vigilant and continue to have fun in the sanctity of your own yard.