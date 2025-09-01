New on Steam. The game that 5 million have put on their wish list is up against Cronos

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. This week is dominated by several major productions, including the one that has been the most anticipated title on this service for several years.

Release of the week is Hollow Knight: Silksong (September 4th)

There was no doubt about which game had to be chosen as the release of the week. Hollow Knight: Silksong is a sequel to the already cult metroidvania platformer from 2017, which has 97% positive reviews on Steam.

We've been waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong for an exceptionally long time - the game was announced six years ago. Without a doubt, this will be the biggest premiere of the week, as the game is on the biggest number of wish lists on Steam (over five million). Many other developers have decided to delay their games just to avoid competing with this sequel.

The most important releases on Steam: September 1-7, 2025.

September 1st

Bad Cheese

The week starts with Bad Cheese. It's a psychological horror game played from a first-person perspective, created by Polish developer Szymon Lukasik. The game has a great visual style, inspired by American cartoons from the 1920s.

We play as a mouse (modeled on early versions of Mickey Mouse), which must obey the commands of its toxic father, and incidentally will face the demons that haunt its home.

The game has a demo on Steam.

September 2nd

Metal Eden

One of the dark horses of the week may turn out to be Metal Eden. It's a dynamic FPS with a highly acrobatic combat system, set in a cyberpunk future.

We are waiting for this game because the demo available on Steam makes a great impression. Moreover, the project is managed by the Polish studio Reikon Games, the authors of the warmly received shooter Ruiner (89% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Neyyah

Neyyah is a first-person adventure game heavily inspired by the Myst series. The game takes place in a fantastical world, where we will have to solve highly complicated logical puzzles.

Otherskin

Otherskin is a TPP shooter in which we will explore an alien planet and absorb the abilities of the beasts inhabiting it.

The game is developed by Game Atelier studio, the creators of the excellent Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom (88% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

September 3rd

Daimon Blades (early access)

Daimon Blades is a first-person hack'n'slash, in which we will explore dungeons alone or in cooperation with other players, fighting monsters using an arsenal of melee weapons and special powers.

It's the latest game from StreumOn studio. It serves as a prequel to their debut project E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy (84% positive reviews on Steam).

Hirogami

Hirogami is a three-dimensional platformer with a charmingly original idea for graphic design - the presented world and its inhabitants look like they are made of colorful paper, drawing heavy inspirations from the art of origami. The key role in the gameplay is unlocking subsequent forms for our hero to transform, which will serve us both for solving puzzles and for fighting.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Jotunnslayer

This week, Jotunnslayer, an action game done in the arena survival category popularized by Vampire Survivors, will leave early access. Here, we battle hordes of enemies straight from Norse mythology.

The Early Access version was warmly received - it has 82% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.

September 4th

Casebook 1899: The Leipzig Murders

Casebook 1899: The Leipzig Murders is a detective point-and-click adventure game. It was made in a retro style modeled on PC games of this type from the first half of the 90s. The game will transport us to 19th-century Leipzig, where we will have to solve four murder cases.

This is Gregor Muller's debut game. He is a researcher who until now has been involved in creating historical documentary films, so we expect that the game will very faithfully reflect the presented realities.

Hell is Us

Hell is Us also has a chance to be a big release. This TPP action game is set in an unusual world combining elements of science fiction and fantasy.

The project is handled by Rogue Factor studio, the authors of Mordheim: City of the Damned (72% positive reviews on Steam). The developers were led by Jonathan Jacques-Belletete, who had previously been the art director at Eidos Montreal studio for games such as Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Fans of the excellent Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are counting down the days to the premiere of the The Order of Giants expansion. The DLC will offer a new campaign set in Rome and introduce a quest line that allows us to discover the legacy of the Nephilim, the mysteries of the Mithra cult, and Nero's intrigues.

Jetrunner

Jetrunner is a first-person platformer in which we will traverse futuristic tracks full of traps and obstacles.

The game has a demo on Steam.

September 5th

Cronos: The New Dawn

Friday will bring many big releases. The biggest of them will be Cronos: The New Dawn. This is a third-person perspective survival horror game in which we face hordes of bloodthirsty creatures, searching for space-time rifts leading to Poland in the 80s.

This is the latest game from Bloober Team. Last year, thanks to the excellent Silent Hill 2 Remake (96% positive reviews on Steam), this studio broke into the top league of developers creating horror productions, so everyone is hoping that Cronos: The New Dawn will show that the Polish developer will stay there permanently.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion should be important for mech fans. It is a sequel to the great action game from 2019, in which we will once again have to control a nimble mechs.

The first game has 85% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots

On Friday, we will also get Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots. It's a revival of a popular series of golf games from years ago. So far, the brand has never been released outside the PlayStation consoles, so we are curious about how the debut of this series on PC will turn out.

NBA 2K25

As for the blockbusters, one of the most important premieres of the week will probably be NBA 2K26, the latest installment of the basketball series.

The series is notorious for its very aggressive microtransactions (despite being paid games). Players complain, but they still buy each new installment, and then spend the whole year having fun. This time it will be similar - people with more expensive editions started playing last week and so far only 59% of reviews praise the latest entry in the series, but it will probably not stop fans of virtual basketball from jumping to NBA 2K26 on the day of its official release.

The game has a Denuvo DRM system.

Shuten Order

Shuten Order is an upcoming intriguing Japanese action adventure game. We play as a murdered leader of a religious cult, who is resurrected by higher powers, but has huge gaps in his memory. We will have to find out who killed us and make them pay. The game will combine typical adventure puzzle solving with dexterity-based sections.

Tokyo Underground Killer

Tokyo Underground Killer looks intriguing. It is a first-person action game, in which as an assassin equipped with superhuman abilities, we will be eliminating enemies on the streets of a futuristic version of the titular Japanese city. The demo makes a very good impression, so we have high hopes for this project.