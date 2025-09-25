Who is Kotoyuki in Silent Hill f? The ‘fox guy’ mystery solved

Is Konami finally back to its former glory? After warmly received remake of Silent Hill 2, we received another great installment of the series. Silent Hill f gets surprisingly high ratings, with 86/100 on Metacritic. Our reviewer believes that it deserves even higher score. SHf features a story of Hinako Shimizu and the town of Ebisugaoka. However, you are not the only person in the story. There are more intriguing characters in the game. One of the companions that helps you during this adventure is Fox Mask. Another important character is your childhood friend Kotoyuki. Let's learn their story.

Who are Fox Mask and Kotoyuki in Silent Hill f?

Foxes are a well-known part of Japanese culture. So, we should not be surprised that this animal was used in Silent Hill f. Whenever you enter the Dark Shrine, the mysterious Fox Mask appears. At first glance, he seems to be our guiding spirit, helping us throughout adventure. However, this character is way more sinister.

Warning! The section contains spoilers from Silent Hill f. You read it at your own risk.

As the story progresses, we learn that Fox Mask is really Hinako’s childhood friend – Tsuneki Kotoyuki. We learn from one of the memories that the boy was bitten by a fox and the protagonist rushed to help him. However, she also protected the animal. This event was the beginning of this twisted story.

Silent Hill f, developer: Konami

After that, Kotoyuki moved from the town, but he still exchanged letters with Hinako. However, he was already a “different person.” He was possessed by nine-tailed fox god of Ebisugaoka. As we can learn in The Fox Wets Its Tail ending, he wanted to arrange marriage with Hinako. He spends years to learn “rules of human courtship.“ However, she rejects him. This leads to the boss fight.

If you want to get fresh news and guides, follow us on Google News.

Silence Ending provides additional information about story of Kotoyuki. We can learn that he’s related to Kyubi clan. Additionally, he’s under the spell to force him to marry blessed with divine powers Hinako and questioning his own feelings.