PoE and Diablo 4 rival is coming to PS5 and will get an expansion. Players are surprised by the absolute lack of information about Last Epoch: Orobyss

At the State of Play showcase, Eleventh Hour Games studio made an appearance with two important announcements regarding Last Epoch. The title, previously exclusive to PC, will also be available on PlayStation 5 in the future. However, what is significantly more important is that the first full-fledged expansion, titled Orobyss, will launch with the new version.

Lack of information and players' concerns

Unfortunately, the trailer didn't reveal anything about the content of the expansion, which many players find to be a strange way to announce it. This might mean the creators don't have anything to show off yet, so the release is probably a long way off. The only information about Orobyss, found on the PlayStation blog, reads as follows:

And when Last Epoch: Orobyss launches, it will bring with it our most ambitious content plans. We don't want to spoil anything just yet, but expect new threats to vanquish, new ways to push your builds further, and more of that sweet, sweet loot.

Some players find it kind of ironic that the first big move by Eleventh Hour Games after being bought by Krafton is announcing an expansion. It's worth mentioning that it wasn't mentioned anywhere whether it will be necessary to pay for it. Some people expect the DLC to be made available for free.

By the way, the developers mentioned that they'll be sharing their plans for season 4 and beyond in the coming weeks.

Update 1.3.5

Besides the announcement, EHG also released an update for Last Epoch numbered 1.3.5. This is a small patch that focuses primarily on bug fixes.

The issue causing some skills to not work in certain scenes when using a controller has been resolved, along with many bugs related to the Summon Raptor skill. From now on, enemy health scaling in team games works like it should, and picking up gold while using the WASD keys in alternate mode won't mess up your character's animation.

If you are interested in the full list of changes, you can find it on the game's website.