„Why would you do this to yourself?” Player defeats the final boss in Cyberpunk 2077 on the highest difficulty level, without the most important feature

There's this group of players who love making the game harder for themselves in every possible way. It is no different among fans of Cyberpunk 2077, and one of them recently boasted a really impressive achievement.

A few days ago, a player by the nickname Enisiph boasted on Reddit about completing a challenge he set for himself. He defeated the final boss of Cyberpunk 2077 on the highest difficulty level - without using any cyberware.

The player didn't have any armor, netrunning skills, or other enhancements. In other words, he was an ordinary citizen of Night City armed with a pistol, extremely vulnerable to any attack. He took on this challenge not for the reward, but - as he claims - out of "pure ambition and satisfaction" (via Mein-MMO).

[I did it] because enough folks told me that it's impossible, and I'm really stubborn.

What equipment did he use to defeat the boss? Enisiph said that it was a gun called Nue because it looked the most like a "real, modern weapon" to him. He thought shotguns would give the enemy too much room to attack, and assault rifles and SMGs seemed useless to him.

It's worth noting that Enisiph took on this challenge during his seventh playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077, so he already had considerable experience with the game. Despite this, he admitted that it was not an easy job, as almost anything could kill him with one hit.

Most users in the comments congratulate him on completing this crazy challenge. Some people turn it into a joke, while others don't understand how one can get carried away with something like that.

The dude is playing Punk 1997.

Why would you do this to yourself?

"Greetings from Johnny Hand."

I only know that netrunners hate it when you approach them.

Even though for many people, such a challenge may sound like torture, it's actually the ones that stick in your memory the most. Enisiph will undoubtedly not forget the satisfaction that accompanied him when he did it.