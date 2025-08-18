Who is the mysterious „The Looker” in Peak? Let's find out

Many players have returned to Peak after its recent update called Mesa. If you don’t know this game, it is a title in which you must climb to the top by exploring different levels, either alone or in co-op mode with up to 4 players. After all, your life depends on it... During your journey, you may encounter many mysteries like Statue or NPC who looks very similar to the player's avatar. Let’s talk about this entity called The Looker. Due to his secret and disturbing behavior, players try to find out who he really is and what his goal is. Let's solve this right here!

Who is The Looker in Peak?

You probably don't expect a stalker theme in a game about climbing, right? Well, we have a surprise for you, because that's exactly what The Looker is. He is an NPC that looks like the player's avatar. Don't let that fool you, though, because none of the players control him. He has a very good chance of appearing during your run, both in solo and multiplayer modes.

Fortunately, he is completely harmless (at least for now). His activity is limited to hiding behind a rock with orange sand on top and watching you from a distance. Any attempt to approach him causes The Looker to disappear instantly. What's more, staring at him for a long time can also cause this.

Some players have noticed that this NPC's model looks very similar to the one currently featured on AggroCrabGames' (Peak's publisher) profile on X (formerly Twitter). The difference is that the avatar has a crab hat, while The Looker does not.

Unfortunately, at this point, it can be considered a simple Easter egg. Players cannot unlock any achievements related to catching The Looker in the act. However, it is possible to interact with him in other ways (for example, by throwing a flying disc at him). After a while, however, The Looker will disappear from your field of vision anyway.

Maybe in the future, the game developers will do more with this character. For now, it's just an interesting addition to the game that makes the journey more mysterious.