Cyberpunk 2077 may get more new features. CD Projekt Red pointed out an important date that's coming up soon

Cyberpunk 2077 will celebrate its fifth anniversary of release this month, and CD Projekt Red's latest post confirms that the developers are preparing something special for the occasion.
Cyberpunk 2077 is hitting a special milestone this month – December 10 marks five years since the release of one of the best games of the last decade, even though its launch, especially on PS4 and XOne, was pretty rough. A logical move would be to celebrate such an occasion appropriately.
CD Projekt Red studio subtly hinted during the July stream that they have something special planned. They didn't make any specific promises back then, but the way they talked made it pretty clear to fans that the studio isn't done with the game yet. And indeed, in September, we received the 2.31 update, but that doesn't have to be the end.
For some time now, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account on X has been posting reminders about the birthdays of various characters from Night City. The latest post is a bit different – this time, the creators also highlighted the upcoming 5th anniversary of the game's release. It's a small but significant change that raises the expectations of the community.
This is not the only lead. Before the release of this year's patch 2.3, reports emerged that the studio Virtuos, co-responsible for it and headed by Doug Van Horn, could be working on another DLC for the popular game. Even though it sounds a bit too optimistic, announcing it on the anniversary would be just perfect.
For now, these are, of course, just speculations, but it must be admitted that CD Projekt Red likes to build suspense through mysterious announcements. Since the developers themselves are hinting at the game's upcoming anniversary, it feels like they've got something big planned.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
