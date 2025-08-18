GGG says nothing, but PoE 2 fans are sure: Act 4, and maybe even Act 5, is coming

The big 0.3.0 update for Path of Exile 2 is nigh, but the Grinding Gear Games studio is not too keen on revealing the new features before its release. However, we received two short teasers, which announce the live broadcast, reveal the name of the new version, and serve as a source for many speculations in the community.

The 0.3.0 update has been titled The Third Edict. The content will be revealed in two days, i.e. on August 20th at 10:00 PM, during a live broadcast on Twitch. The Third Edict will be released on August 29 at 10:00 PM.

Speculations about the content

The first teaser doesn't reveal too much, but players seem to be convinced that the developers will add a fourth act to PoE 2. Currently the game has only three out of six planned acts available, which you have to go through twice.

Some speculate that GGG may also add a fifth act, as the teaser talks about assembling a weapon crucial to the plot, and it's hard to believe that all its parts would be found during a single act. It's worth mentioning that we're talking about a weapon, which is most likely visible in one of the promotional graphics for PoE 2.

The day after the first video, GGG published a second teaser for The Third Edict, but this one also did not reveal anything specific. The vast majority of players believe that it teases the Abyss mechanic known from the first game. Some also point to Delve, while others speculate that in PoE 2, the developers may decide to combine both mechanics into one.

When it comes to the content that players would like to get, the most popular options are swords or other types of melee weapons, because there are not too many of them in the current version of the game. There are also people who would like to see a new character class. Version 0.2.0 added the Huntress to PoE 2 - this time a large part of the players are counting on the Druid.

It is also worth mentioning that people who plan to watch the live stream on August 20 will receive rare finishing effect as the so-called "Twitch Drops". To claim the prize, you need to link your Twitch account with your PoE account. You can find more details on the game's website.

Path of Exile 2 is available in paid early access on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.