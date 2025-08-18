GGG says nothing, but PoE 2 fans are sure: Act 4, and maybe even Act 5, is coming

We've received the first promotional materials for the big 0.3.0 update to Path of Exile 2. Players are speculating about the content, which will be revealed in two days.

Martin Bukowski

GGG says nothing, but PoE 2 fans are sure: Act 4, and maybe even Act 5, is coming, image source: Grinding Gear Games.
GGG says nothing, but PoE 2 fans are sure: Act 4, and maybe even Act 5, is coming Source: Grinding Gear Games.

The big 0.3.0 update for Path of Exile 2 is nigh, but the Grinding Gear Games studio is not too keen on revealing the new features before its release. However, we received two short teasers, which announce the live broadcast, reveal the name of the new version, and serve as a source for many speculations in the community.

  1. The 0.3.0 update has been titled The Third Edict.
  2. The content will be revealed in two days, i.e. on August 20th at 10:00 PM, during a live broadcast on Twitch.
  3. The Third Edict will be released on August 29 at 10:00 PM.

Speculations about the content

The first teaser doesn't reveal too much, but players seem to be convinced that the developers will add a fourth act to PoE 2. Currently the game has only three out of six planned acts available, which you have to go through twice.

Some speculate that GGG may also add a fifth act, as the teaser talks about assembling a weapon crucial to the plot, and it's hard to believe that all its parts would be found during a single act. It's worth mentioning that we're talking about a weapon, which is most likely visible in one of the promotional graphics for PoE 2.

The day after the first video, GGG published a second teaser for The Third Edict, but this one also did not reveal anything specific. The vast majority of players believe that it teases the Abyss mechanic known from the first game. Some also point to Delve, while others speculate that in PoE 2, the developers may decide to combine both mechanics into one.

When it comes to the content that players would like to get, the most popular options are swords or other types of melee weapons, because there are not too many of them in the current version of the game. There are also people who would like to see a new character class. Version 0.2.0 added the Huntress to PoE 2 - this time a large part of the players are counting on the Druid.

It is also worth mentioning that people who plan to watch the live stream on August 20 will receive rare finishing effect as the so-called "Twitch Drops". To claim the prize, you need to link your Twitch account with your PoE account. You can find more details on the game's website.

Path of Exile 2 is available in paid early access on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.

More:

Path of Exile 2

December 6, 2024

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map