CDPR dismisses speculation about a Cyberpunk 2077 5th birthday update

Cyberpunk 2077 will turn 5 on December 10, 2025, and after CD Projekt RED’s recent post on X, fans started thinking they might be planning something special. People were excited since the studio had said they’re not done with the game, and with the recent 2.31 patch, it seemed like something bigger could be on the way. But just yesterday, one of the devs tempered the hype.

Don't hold your breath: The Cyberpunk 2077 5th anniversary update is not coming

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 lately. Some fans are convinced that a new DLC might be on the way, but so far, nothing official has been announced. Now, as the game’s fifth anniversary approaches, people started speculating again. Marcin Momot, CD Projekt RED community manager, jumped in under an Insider Gaming post on X to clear things up: according to him, there’s no update planned for December.

That said, there’s still a small possibility that something could be happening in Cyberpunk 2077 – maybe not a major update, but perhaps a some kind of announcement or at least a small celebration on December 10. It’s also likely that the studio is busy with new projects, even though Cyberpunk 2077 still making plenty of money.

As for their new games, Cyberpunk 2 and The Witcher 4 are still a long way off. The developers have emphasized that they’re not just aiming for better graphics; they want to deliver truly outstanding experiences for players once again. Judging by the talent they’re bringing on board for these projects, things are looking very promising.