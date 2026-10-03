A fan has enhanced and fixed the classic Ultimate Spider-Man for PC

Sony has unfortunately decided to abandon porting its single-player games to PC. As a result, this year’s Marvel’s Wolverine was released exclusively on PS5, and that’s how it will remain. PC gamers who are fans of productions based on the Marvel comic book universe have to look elsewhere for their fix. One of the best ways to satisfy that craving is to return to old but still enjoyable games, which mods make much easier. We mention this because a new version of the WidescreenFix project for Ultimate Spider-Man has just been released.

The mod’s name suggests that the project simply adds support for high widescreen resolutions, and indeed, the first versions of the modification were limited to that. However, the newly released update goes much further. Not only does it fix issues found in earlier versions (such as stretched interface and menu elements), but it also adds a host of other improvements.

The rendering distance has been increased, so when exploring the city, we no longer have to watch buildings suddenly materialize in front of us. An optional feature can even be enabled to increase the rendered area tenfold, although this is currently an experimental option, so not everything works perfectly yet. The mod also allows you to enable a frame-rate cap. This is useful because Ultimate Spider-Man is a 2005 game, so on some modern PCs it can run too fast, breaking the game’s logic and gameplay mechanics. SMAA anti-aliasing has also been added. This is another very useful feature, as the game’s standard anti-aliasing had a strange tendency to blur interface elements, while SMAA solves this problem. An option to configure the field of view (Field of View/FOV) has also been introduced. This is another useful feature because Ultimate Spider-Man suffers from a common problem found in many games developed primarily for consoles at the time: the camera is set by default in a way that creates a very claustrophobic effect on monitors. Increasing the FOV fixes this issue.

The mod makes playing the game on modern PCs much more enjoyable.

All of this makes WidescreenFix a must-have for anyone who wants to play Ultimate Spider-Man on PC today. The game is worth revisiting, as it has aged remarkably well, and it is also a rare example of a game featuring this superhero that uses a comic-book-inspired visual style.