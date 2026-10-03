A fan has enhanced and fixed the classic Ultimate Spider-Man for PC

Ultimate Spider-Man, one of the nest games featuring this superhero, has been significantly upgradd for PC thanks to a new version of a popular mod.
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Sony has unfortunately decided to abandon porting its single-player games to PC. As a result, this year’s Marvel’s Wolverine was released exclusively on PS5, and that’s how it will remain. PC gamers who are fans of productions based on the Marvel comic book universe have to look elsewhere for their fix. One of the best ways to satisfy that craving is to return to old but still enjoyable games, which mods make much easier. We mention this because a new version of the WidescreenFix project for Ultimate Spider-Man has just been released.
The mod’s name suggests that the project simply adds support for high widescreen resolutions, and indeed, the first versions of the modification were limited to that. However, the newly released update goes much further. Not only does it fix issues found in earlier versions (such as stretched interface and menu elements), but it also adds a host of other improvements.
All of this makes WidescreenFix a must-have for anyone who wants to play Ultimate Spider-Man on PC today. The game is worth revisiting, as it has aged remarkably well, and it is also a rare example of a game featuring this superhero that uses a comic-book-inspired visual style.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
Because of the final boss, I never gave up on entire genre, but the wonderful Rayman 2: The Great Escape hasn't aged a bit
Because of the final boss, I never gave up on entire genre, but the wonderful Rayman 2: The Great Escape hasn't aged a bit
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