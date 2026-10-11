KaM Remake, the fan-made version of the classic strategy game, is practically finished

For over a dozen years, a group of dedicated fans has been working tirelessly on KaM Remake, a mod that refreshes the classic strategy game Knights and Merchants. Now, the project has reached an important milestone: it is virtually complete, and players can already try out this release.

The newly released version is known as a release candidate, meaning that it already contains everything the developers intended to include. However, some bugs may still occur. By making this version available to players, the developers hope to identify and fix any remaining issues before the official release. This is the project's first stable version in as many as 12 years. During that time, the developers periodically released new builds, but these were experimental and often riddled with bugs. The project requires a copy of the game available on GOG.com or Steam. This edition includes both the original game from 1998 and its sequel, released three years later, The Peasants Rebellion.

KaM Remake moves the game to a new engine, improving its graphics, animations, and controls. The multiplayer mode has been significantly expanded and now supports up to 12 players playing together. A random map generator has also been implemented, along with a new game mode that uses it. The developers have improved the game's balance and expanded the gameplay with new features, including additional buildings and an enhanced mission editor.