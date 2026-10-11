KaM Remake, the fan-made version of the classic strategy game, is practically finished

The fan-made remake of Knights and Merchants is practically finished and you can play it now.
For over a dozen years, a group of dedicated fans has been working tirelessly on KaM Remake, a mod that refreshes the classic strategy game Knights and Merchants. Now, the project has reached an important milestone: it is virtually complete, and players can already try out this release.
KaM Remake moves the game to a new engine, improving its graphics, animations, and controls. The multiplayer mode has been significantly expanded and now supports up to 12 players playing together. A random map generator has also been implemented, along with a new game mode that uses it. The developers have improved the game's balance and expanded the gameplay with new features, including additional buildings and an enhanced mission editor.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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