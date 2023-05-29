Morrowind Rebirth Version 7.2 adds treasure trove of items and improves many locations.

Update:

A new version of Morrowind Rebirth—the most significant mod enhancing Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind—has been released. The patch is numbered 7.2 and, as usual, includes a host of bug fixes and technical improvements.

In addition, the graphics and architecture of dozens of locations have been improved. A large selection of amulets, clothing, artifacts, and crafting ingredients has also been added. Gameplay balance has also been adjusted.

Version 6.7 of the Morrowind Rebirth modification has been released. The patch added many new items (including magic rings, armors, artifacts and enchanted clothing). It also expanded the magic system with additional spells and fixed many visual bugs.

Morrowind Rebirth- download the mod from our FTP server Spells used by NPCs have been thoroughly reworked. Previously, many NPCs, such as traders or booksellers, had access to a lot of spells. This did not make sense and has been corrected. Many classes were given unique spell configurations. As a result, spellcasters are now more diverse. They have also become more effective - they no longer use spells that deplete their mana pool in seconds. Dozens of building interiors have been refreshed. Deadlands are now filled with respawning creatures appropriately matched to the character's level. As a result, there is no longer a situation where the region is virtually empty when you return to it. Added eleven armor pieces. The game has gained two new standard weapon types and eighty magical weapons. Three additional spells were introduced to increase resistance to elemental damage . There are also several hundred fixes to bugs, gameplay balance and audiovisual imperfections.

Previous article (May 28, 2023)

Version 6.3 of Morrowind Rebirth, the most important mod for the classic RPG The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind by Bethesda has been released.

Morrowind Rebirth - what's new in version 6.3

As usual, the authors have prepared a ton of new features and changes.

This mod is a must-have item for those who want to return to the world of Morrowind. Source: trancemaster_1988.

Recall that the main goal of Morrowind Rebirth is to comprehensively improve and expand the game. This project provides better graphics, introduces a host of new elements, improves the game's balance and mechanics, and thoroughly modernizes almost all locations, enriching them with more objects and characters.

Importantly, the creators very precisely implemented all the changes, so that the mod did not lose the unique atmosphere of the original version. The end result is impressive and Morrowind Rebirth can safely be considered an unofficial remaster.

Important:

"To play with the mod, you need not only the base game, but also both official expansions. In addition, it is required to have Morrowind Code Patch, unless you are using OpenMW.