Morrowind Rebirth Version 7.2 adds treasure trove of items and improves many locations.

Version 7.2 of the Morrowind Rebirth mod has been released. Among the new features are a thorough revamp o many locations as well as treasure trove of new items.
1
A new version of Morrowind Rebirth—the most significant mod enhancing Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind—has been released. The patch is numbered 7.2 and, as usual, includes a host of bug fixes and technical improvements.
In addition, the graphics and architecture of dozens of locations have been improved. A large selection of amulets, clothing, artifacts, and crafting ingredients has also been added. Gameplay balance has also been adjusted.
Version 6.7 of the Morrowind Rebirth modification has been released. The patch added many new items (including magic rings, armors, artifacts and enchanted clothing). It also expanded the magic system with additional spells and fixed many visual bugs.
Version 6.3 of Morrowind Rebirth, the most important mod for the classic RPG The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind by Bethesda has been released.
As usual, the authors have prepared a ton of new features and changes.
This mod is a must-have item for those who want to return to the world of Morrowind. Source: trancemaster_1988.
Recall that the main goal of Morrowind Rebirth is to comprehensively improve and expand the game. This project provides better graphics, introduces a host of new elements, improves the game's balance and mechanics, and thoroughly modernizes almost all locations, enriching them with more objects and characters.
Importantly, the creators very precisely implemented all the changes, so that the mod did not lose the unique atmosphere of the original version. The end result is impressive and Morrowind Rebirth can safely be considered an unofficial remaster.
"To play with the mod, you need not only the base game, but also both official expansions. In addition, it is required to have Morrowind Code Patch, unless you are using OpenMW.
1
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
Shader Compilation Stutter Killer fixes one of main problems of modern pc games
A new version of Diablo, created by former Bethesda developers, finally enhances the 1997 classic with stunning HD graphics
A new version of Diablo, created by former Bethesda developers, finally enhances the 1997 classic with stunning HD graphics
Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers
Total War Warhammer 3 All Console Commands and Cheats
A fan has enhanced and fixed the classic Ultimate Spider-Man for PC
A Man Tries to Spend a Whole Week in VR Headgear