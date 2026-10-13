A new version of Diablo, created by former Bethesda developers, finally enhances the 1997 classic with stunning HD graphics

Two Bethesda veterans have independently developed a remake of the first Diablo. The project completely revamps the graphics and adds ray tracing, as well as modernizing the gameplay.
Two former Bethesda employees decided to take matters into their own hands and give the first Diablo a fresh look. The result is the DamnationX mod, which can easily be described as an unofficial remake.
The project is based on an older mod, DevilutionX, which modernized Blizzard’s classic action RPG by introducing, among other things, support for high-resolution widescreen displays. DamnationX, however, goes much further in terms of revamping the game.
DamnationX is, in practice, a completely new game. However, for obvious legal reasons, the developers couldn’t release it as a standalone title. That’s why you’ll need the original Diablo to play it—specifically, one file from that game: DIABDAT.MPQ.
You can download the DamnationX mod as files to run locally, or use the browser-based version at www.damnationx.net.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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