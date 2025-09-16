AI will reduce the workweek to only 3 days? Zoom CEO builds vision of greater freedom, but at the cost of layoffs

Zoom's CEO said that the increased presence of artificial intelligence will give people more free time. Some people will work up to three days a week, while others will lose employment.

Zbigniew Woznicki

AI will reduce the workweek to only 3 days? Zoom CEO builds vision of greater freedom, but at the cost of layoffs Source: YouTube: Kleiner Perkins; 2025.

The presence of artificial intelligence in various industries still sparks controversy. Some CEOs don't hide their admiration for replacing workers with AI and are building a vision of the future in which artificial intelligence will create millions of jobs. Meanwhile, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan stated that with the development of AI, we can expect even a three-day work week (see Fortune).

Artificial intelligence will relieve people

During a conversation with The New York Times, Eric Yuan spoke about the growing presence of artificial intelligence in the workplace. In his opinion, a shorter work week is possible because every company will support such a solution, and the employees will benefit from it, a view shared by Jensen Huang and Jamie Dimon:

I feel like if A.I. can make all of our lives better, why do we need to work for five days a week? Every company will support three days, four days a week. I think this ultimately frees up everyone's time.

Bill Gates goes a step further with the thesis that in 10 years we will only work two days a week. However, not all employees will have more time off, as their working hours will be reduced. Some people will be laid off, which, as Yuan emphasizes, is inevitable. At the same time, he supports the idea from the July report that AI will create new jobs (up to 170 million by 2030).

When there's a change in the industry's way of working, some jobs disappear, but new opportunities will arise. For example, the initial position for an engineer will be replaced by AI writing code. Someone, however, has to manage this, there is a need to create new virtual agents and people responsible for their supervision.

This is still a problem because how can employees gain experience if basic jobs are taken by artificial intelligence? Maybe Gabe Newell has the answer to this, as the founder of Valve considers that in the future, people who understand how AI works and how to manage it will be more valuable than those who only know how to program.

Not everyone, however, shares the opinion that artificial intelligence will create new jobs. Former Google X CEO Mo Gawdat stated that only the most exceptional individuals will remain in their positions, and AI will replace the rest, including less competent CEOs.

Author: Zbigniew Woznicki

He began his adventure with journalism and writing on the Allegro website, where he published news related to games, technology, and social media. He soon appeared on Gamepressure and Filmomaniak, writing about news related to the film industry. Despite being a huge fan of various TV series, his heart belongs to games of all kinds. He isn't afraid of any genre, and the adventure with Tibia taught him that sky and music in games are completely unnecessary. Years ago, he shared his experiences, moderating the forum of mmorpg.org.pl. Loves to complain, but of course constructively and in moderation.

