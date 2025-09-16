What time does Gen V come out? Release schedule for new episodes of season 2 of The Boys spin-off

Gen V is back with new episodes. Here's when you can expect season 2 of the Prime Video hit.

What time does Gen V come out? Release schedule for new episodes of season 2 of The Boys spin-off Source: Gen V, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, Prime Video, 2023.

The spin-off of the successful The Boys turned out to be a hit. Gen V, which debuted in 2023, was a success, recording high viewership, thanks to which it made it into Nielsen's top 10. What's more, it was positively received by viewers and critics alike.

No wonder the production was greenlit for season 2, which will be released on Prime Video soon.

What time does Gen V season 2 come out?

With the upcoming premiere of Gen V season 2, fans are surely interested in when they can expect to see it on Prime Video. It is worth noting right away that we won’t get all episodes on the premiere date. They will be released one at a time each week, except for the debut, when Prime Video will release 3 episodes.

Gen V season 2 release schedule

Episode

Release date

Release time

Episode 1: New Year, New U

September 17, 2025

12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET

Episode 2

September 17, 2025

12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET

Episode 3

September 17, 2025

12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET

Episode 4

September 24, 2025

12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET

Episode 5

October 1, 2025

12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET

Episode 6

October 8, 2025

12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET

Episode 7

October 15, 2025

12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET

Episode 8

October 22, 2025

12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET

What is Gen V season 2 about?

America adapts to Homelander's rule, and at Godolkin University, a new dean leads a course that amplifies students' powers. After months of traumatic experiences, Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, while Cate and Sam are treated like heroes. War between humans and supes is in the air, and the Gen V crew uncover the truth about a secret program from the 1960s and discover that Marie is connected to it.

Gen V season 2 trailer

