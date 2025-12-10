“I have been banned because someone stole my video.” YouTuber’s channel terminated, MoistCr1TiKaL calls out broken AI moderation

Once again, YouTube seems determined to make life tough for creators. Their AI moderation system has a reputation for banning or suspending channels left and right – just look at what happened with Endermanch and top Roblox YouTuber IANROCKS. Even winning a legal battle doesn’t always help, like in Oleksandr’s case with his Chase Car channel. And now there’s another strange situation where someone’s channel got terminated after someone else stole their content.

YouTube’s AI totally messed this one up

SplashPlateVGC posted on X that someone had stolen a video from his YouTube channel. That thief’s channel got terminated, but then YouTube somehow thought SplashPlate was connected to it and had just reuploaded the video, so his channel got terminated too.

It all started with a funny clip he made from his Pokémon Legends ZA gameplay, featuring a Glaceon edit, which he posted on X with his watermark. The clip did really well, but a few days later he noticed it had been uploaded on another YouTube channel, Evolution Army, along with a bunch of other creators’ silly Pokémon Legends ZA moments. So he uploaded his video to his own YouTube channel, which had only been on X until then.

Evolution Army got terminated, probably because it had other creators’ content without permission. Now SplashPlate thinks YouTube assumed his channel was linked to it, which is why he got terminated too. The scary part is that other creators whose videos ended up on that channel could face the same thing.

This should be an easy fix. His video is watermarked, and he can prove he posted it on X first. You’d think he’d get his channel back quickly, right? Nope. He’s reached out to YouTube support in every way possible, and the response is always the same – he violated YouTube’s terms by posting a terminated user’s content. It’s pretty clear YouTube didn’t actually look at the case, so it seems like another instance of their AI system misfiring.

This situation is so weird that even MoistCr1TiKaL got involved in and talked about it in one of his videos. Hopefully, with this kind of attention, YouTube will finally notice what’s going on and SplashPlate will get his channel back soon.