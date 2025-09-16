Xbox Game Pass expanded with sandbox builder that recently underwent a big transformation

Xbox and PC Game Pass today added the popular building simulator from Saber Interactive, which recently received a major update.

Christian Pieniazek

Xbox Game Pass expanded with sandbox builder that recently underwent a big transformation, image source: Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment / Microsoft.
Xbox Game Pass expanded with sandbox builder that recently underwent a big transformation Source: Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment / Microsoft.

Today, the last game prepared by Microsoft for the first half of September was released to Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. We're talking about RoadCraft, a building simulator from Saber Interactive, which was released in May of this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

RoadCraft allows us to take control of various vehicles and machines to rebuild roads, bridges, and other infrastructure damaged by natural disasters. The title received a fairly warm reception from players, as evidenced by the "mostly positive" reviews on Steam. Nonetheless, the title also suffered from a few issues.

Due to them, the developers decided to make the 2.0 update. The patch was a response to player feedback and addressed the major issues in RoadCraft. It also made the gameplay more realistic and challenging. Additionally, four new machines have been added with it. It's worth mentioning that the devs also released a DLC called Rebuild, but it didn't meet fans' expectations.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

RoadCraft

May 20, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map