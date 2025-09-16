Xbox Game Pass expanded with sandbox builder that recently underwent a big transformation

Today, the last game prepared by Microsoft for the first half of September was released to Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. We're talking about RoadCraft, a building simulator from Saber Interactive, which was released in May of this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

RoadCraft allows us to take control of various vehicles and machines to rebuild roads, bridges, and other infrastructure damaged by natural disasters. The title received a fairly warm reception from players, as evidenced by the "mostly positive" reviews on Steam. Nonetheless, the title also suffered from a few issues.

Due to them, the developers decided to make the 2.0 update. The patch was a response to player feedback and addressed the major issues in RoadCraft. It also made the gameplay more realistic and challenging. Additionally, four new machines have been added with it. It's worth mentioning that the devs also released a DLC called Rebuild, but it didn't meet fans' expectations.

