Another country takes on loot boxes in games to protect underage players

Brazil bans loot boxes in games targeting minors. The new law will come into force in March next year.

Martin Bukowski

Another country takes on loot boxes in games to protect underage players, image source: Blizzard.
Another country takes on loot boxes in games to protect underage players Source: Blizzard.

Brazil is the latest country to tackle loot boxes in video games. The local president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, signed a law earlier this month banning their sale to people under the age of eighteen. The new regulations will come into force in March 2026 (via PC Gamer).

Brazil with a ban on loot boxes

The ban is part of a larger law aimed at protecting children from abuse and exploitation on the internet. Chapter seven is dedicated to video games, specifically loot boxes.

Loot boxes offered in electronic games aimed at children and adolescents or likely to be accessible by them are prohibited, in accordance with the respective age rating.

Also, the law says that games where kids can chat with each other using text, audio, or video need to meet certain rules. Companies are required to offer a reporting system, provide information on the progress of their review, and have tools to request the re-imposition of penalties.

However, for these safeguards to be effective, it's necessary to introduce appropriate age verification mechanisms. Until now, self-declaration of age by the user has been considered enough in Brazil.

The new law imposes an obligation on service providers to "take proportionate, auditable and technically secure measures to assess the age or age range of users." It's noted that the collected data may only be used for this purpose.

Brazil isn't the only country that has taken action against loot boxes. They were banned in Belgium at one time, but the results turned out to be quite poor. Austria, the Netherlands and Spain, among others, also did something in this aspect.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:
Like it?

0

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map