Dead Space's sad return. Electronic Arts seems to have gone too far

Fans of the Dead Space series would love a fourth installment, but Electronic Arts isn't really listening to their requests to make it happen, and it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon. Nevertheless, the publisher has decided to monetize their nostalgia and allow the return of Isaac Clarke (the main character of the series) in the form of a… character skin in skate.

For "only" 3,350 San Van Bucks (29.98 bucks), you get the skin, a set of stickers (for the board, trucks, and wheels), an emote, and an avatar. That's quite a lot, especially considering that at the time of writing, each of the first three installments of the Dead Space series can be purchased on Steam for $19.99.

Isaac Clarke's skate outfit. Source: PCGamesN

The costume itself differs in quality from the original, which was an intentional effect. The idea wasn't to perfectly replicate Isaac Clarke's outfit, but to create a cosplay version that looks like it was made by a fan in their garage. The effect is quite charming and, to be fair, fits the overall theme. If only it weren't for the price…

