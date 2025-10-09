Dead Space's sad return. Electronic Arts seems to have gone too far

Isaac Clarke from the Dead Space series has returned in a form that few could have anticipated. After all, the character got his own skin in one of the new games released by Electronic Arts.

Christian Pieniazek

Dead Space's sad return. Electronic Arts seems to have gone too far, image source: Electronic Arts.
Dead Space's sad return. Electronic Arts seems to have gone too far Source: Electronic Arts.

Fans of the Dead Space series would love a fourth installment, but Electronic Arts isn't really listening to their requests to make it happen, and it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon. Nevertheless, the publisher has decided to monetize their nostalgia and allow the return of Isaac Clarke (the main character of the series) in the form of a… character skin in skate.

For "only" 3,350 San Van Bucks (29.98 bucks), you get the skin, a set of stickers (for the board, trucks, and wheels), an emote, and an avatar. That's quite a lot, especially considering that at the time of writing, each of the first three installments of the Dead Space series can be purchased on Steam for $19.99.

Dead Spaces sad return. Electronic Arts seems to have gone too far - picture #1

Isaac Clarke's skate outfit. Source: PCGamesN

The costume itself differs in quality from the original, which was an intentional effect. The idea wasn't to perfectly replicate Isaac Clarke's outfit, but to create a cosplay version that looks like it was made by a fan in their garage. The effect is quite charming and, to be fair, fits the overall theme. If only it weren't for the price…

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

skate.

September 16, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map