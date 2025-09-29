RTX 5070 Super and Ti Super leaked. This could be good news for those planning PC upgrades

In terms of the likely release date, the situation regarding the RTX Super cards is chaotic. We still don't know when NVIDIA will show off its new graphics cards, and there have been recent reports suggesting that the launch of the RTX 5070 Super, 5070 Ti Super, and 5080 Super has been delayed. It seems that this moment will come sooner rather than later, due to what Seasonic has shown (see VideoCardz).

RTX Super on the power supply manufacturer's website

Back in July this year, it was suggested that RTX Super would hit stores in 2025, as NVIDIA wanted to catch the pre-Christmas shopping rush. Right now, this scenario is considered unlikely, and the most commonly predicted date is early January, during the CES 2026 trade show. These speculations are fueled by Seasonic's calculator.

Source: seasonic.com

Seasonic is a maker of power supplies, and thanks to the built-in calculator, we can check what level of performance we need. From now on, players can choose the RTX 5070 Super and 5070 Ti Super in their configurations, which suggests that NVIDIA will definitely present new graphics cards in the next few months. This will likely result in the end of production for the original 5070 Ti.

The Seasonic calculator somehow confirms the rumor about the RTX 5080 Super, which is missing from the list. Leaker Tom from the Moore’s Law is Dead channel revealed that the sale of the most powerful model from the Super series is going to start at a later date. When the insider was sharing these rumors, the release date for the 5070 Super and 5070 Ti Super was set for the end of 2025. But keep in mind, those dates are still up in the air.

Further rumors confirm that graphics cards are being made and are probably in production. The unsatisfactory amount of VRAM in the RTX 50 series was one of the most criticized aspects (especially when it comes to models with 8 GB). The Super series models are expected to address this issue, so if someone is planning to upgrade their computer's graphics card, it would be best to be patient and wait.