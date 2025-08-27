Call of Duty is done with bizarre skins. Black Ops 7 will follow in the footsteps of Battlefield 6

The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 faces a tough challenge ahead. The last two installments - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - failed to spark much excitement among players. What’s more, this year the developers will face competition from Battlefield 6, which, following a well-received open beta, is currently the online FPS generating the most buzz.

It appears that the developers at Treyarch are fully aware of this. An interesting post has just appeared on the official website, announcing changes that are sure to please CoD fans.

No more bizarre skins in Call of Duty

One of the biggest issues with the latest CoD installments has been the over-the-top skins. The series that used to treat war themes seriously has gradually shifted toward a style more reminiscent of Fortnite. Fans are growing increasingly impatient with absurd additions, such as the Beavis and Butt-head skin or finishing moves that let players defeat enemies using a unicorn’s fart. Call of Duty has grown so absurd recently that even the developers have finally acknowledged the problem.

The developers promise that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will maintain consistency in both atmosphere and visual style. To guarantee this, the developers have decided that no cosmetic items from Black Ops 6 - for characters or weapons - will carry over to the new game. Only tokens with a double XP bonus and the so-called GobbleGums, which grant various useful bonuses when used, will do so. The developers reasoned that players had worked too hard to earn these items to have them taken away.

It’s worth noting that this change applies only to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. So, if you’re a fan of the absurd elements from Black Ops 6, you’ll still be able to enjoy them in CoD: Warzone.

In the post, Treyarch stated:

We know there’s been a lot of conversation recently about the identity of Call of Duty. Some of you have said we’ve drifted from what made Call of Duty unique in the first place: immersive, intense, visceral and in many ways grounded. That feedback hits home, and we take it seriously.

The developers added that their goal in creating Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is to craft a spiritual successor to 2012’s Black Ops II. This approach extends to every part of the game - not just the campaign and multiplayer, but also Zombie mode, the cooperative campaign, and Dead Ops Arcade 4.

CoD backed into a corner

Fans are pleased with the developers’ shift in approach, though it’s clear they were pushed into it. In recent months, YouTube and social media have been flooded with complaints from players that the Call of Duty brand is losing its identity.

However, just a few days ago, the developers claimed that they were paying attention to fans’ feedback, while stopping short of making any promises. That stance shifted only after the full reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at Gamescom was met with a lukewarm reception, while Treyarch also began feeling the pressure of Battlefield 6. The developers of this game openly mocked CoD, noting that no one needs Nicki Minaj in BF6.

Call of Duty was basically backed into a corner, leaving the series’ developers with little choice. However, it remains unclear how this will be implemented and whether the developers are truly aiming for a completely serious production. Some of the skins included in the special editions (listed earlier in this article) don’t quite align with these promises, leaving us wondering if they’ll be updated before the game’s release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. The release is scheduled for November 14th of this year. The game will be available on day one for Game Pass subscribers. There are also plans to release it on Nintendo Switch 2, but this will happen at a later date.