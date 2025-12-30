3 games to claim on Amazon Prime Gaming, including a cyberpunk RPG from the iconic series

On the second-to-last day of December, Amazon dropped three final games for the month for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers (which has been rebranded as Luna Standard since October). Leading the pack is Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the fourth installment of the iconic action RPG series set in a cyberpunk world, where we follow agent Adam Jensen as he tracks a sinister organization known as the Illuminati.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided can be claimed through the Epic Games Store. The same applies to the second game, Dreamscaper. This game is a hybrid of action RPG and roguelike, allowing us to play as a protagonist named Cassidy who is battling depression. The gameplay is based on two pillars. During the day, we develop the story, meet characters, and improve the protagonist's abilities, while at night, we fight against her nightmares.

The third spot on the list is taken by a HOPA (hidden object puzzle adventure) game titled Living Legends: The Crystal Tear (Collector’s Edition). It can be claimed through the Amazon Games app.