Discovery in RDR2 after 7 Years. Mysterious phenomenon appears only at night

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of those games that truly doesn't age. Despite the relentless passage of time, Arthur Morgan's adventure continues to captivate with its storyline, open world, and realistic graphics—and it's no wonder that players expect the same from the upcoming GTA 6.

Rockstar totally made the most of the huge map, making sure fans have plenty of Easter eggs to find. In this way, in December 2025, we stumbled upon a new mystery waiting for someone to solve it.

Spider from dreams?

The matter is being tackled by the RDR2 fan community, led by YouTuber Strange Man, who bases his content on puzzles from the Rockstar universe. It all starts with a spider carved on a telephone pole, southwest of Leviticus Cornwall's refinery. If we discover this symbol between 3 and 4 in the morning, the pole will be "decorated" with a web made of feathers, which we can shoot off.

By placing the spider on the world map, we will discover eight locations of such webs, each under a different leg. Keep in mind that the webs appear at different times—all of which have been noted by the YouTuber (1:43).

Rockstar had previously included similar Easter eggs in GTA 5 (where a spider web also appears at a specific time) and GTA Online (where Madam Nazar shares a fortune featuring a spider web). The spider webs in the game files are named "spiderdream," while the feathers resemble cursed talismans from the "Wisdom of the Elders" mission series.

Strange Man returned with new clues after just a few days. As noted by another player, between 1 and 2 AM, another spider web appears right in the center of the spider on the map, which, at the right angle, conceals the letter "N" with a symbol resembling a telegraph pole. This leads us to a pole in the north—shooting it reveals further clues related to a pole in the west.

Unfortunately, the trail currently goes cold. The last clue leads to a guitar in Fort Wallace, from which it's difficult to find another significant hint. Is this really about a larger intrigue? Or perhaps about cut content whose traces were erased during the game's development? Regardless of the answer, fans are delighted to return to conspiracy theories after seven years and plan to solve it before the release of GTA 6.