New Call of Duty „cheats,” but on Steam it still can't compare with Battlefield 6 and ARC Raiders

How is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 doing on Steam? According to SteamDB, at its peak, Call of Duty attracted slightly over 100,000 people simultaneously on Steam.

That's quite a lot, but it's important to note that this number includes not just the latest game, but also Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone, which have been counted together for a while now. Furthermore, in the month preceding the release of Black Ops 7, "Call of Duty" attracted a daily peak of 35,000 to 65,000 players on Steam.

Despite this "cheat," Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is losing badly on Steam to both Battlefield 6 and ARC Raiders. The first one can boast a regular activity of nearly 300,000 people, as well as a peak of almost 747,500 players enjoying the game at the same time. The numbers for ARC Raiders just keep climbing, and yesterday, November 16th, there were 481,966 players having fun on Steam, which is a new record for the game.

Black Ops 7, like last year's Black Ops 6, is available on Xbox and PC Game Pass from day one. When BO6 was released, "Call of Duty" on Steam was hitting daily peaks of up to 315,000 players online at the same time. So, the difference compared to BO7 is huge.

Time will tell if the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, set to launch in December, will improve the game's performance on Steam. For this purpose, the devs have prepared seven maps for multiplayer mode and the same number of weapons, new gameplay variants, three maps for Zombie mode, and special holiday content. Meanwhile, on November 20, the iconic Nuketown map will also be added to the Zombie mode.