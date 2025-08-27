„Worse than Blood Origin.” The Witcher spin-off, which has been stalled, is reportedly a behind-the-scenes „disaster”

Netflix’s The Witcher has struggled with spin-offs: of three released, only one was well-received, and the fate of a fourth - filmed two years ago - is still unknown despite production being completed. Since then, reports have surfaced that the production has run into some problems.

Behind-the-scenes comments from people involved with The Witcher, shared by Redanian Intelligence, help shed some light on the source of these issues. The spin-off about the Rats, intended to explore the group’s past, was described as "worse than Blood Origin," "a behind-the-scenes disaster," and "everything went wrong." If this is true, it helps explain the uncertain fate of the spin-off.

The Rats was initially planned as a six-to-eight episode prequel, but production was cut short, and the footage was reportedly re-edited into a feature film titled The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale. However, it reportedly remains undecided whether even this film will ever be released. RI reports that footage shot for the prequel could potentially be used in the fourth season of The Witcher as individual flashback scenes.

It remains unclear how this production’s fate will ultimately unfold. Behind-the-scenes reports are not encouraging, raising questions about just how bad The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale must have been if it’s considered worse than Blood Origin, which was heavily panned by both critics and viewers.

Many questions may be answered by the fourth season of The Witcher, slated for 2025, although Netflix has yet to reveal any details.

