ChatGPT will let adults do more, including flirting and creating descriptions of drastic scenes

Sam Altman published a statement revealing the changes that ChatGPT will undergo. The founder of OpenAI pointed out that some of them might be received negatively by users, while others will benefit from them. The system will recognize the age of its interlocutor, which should benefit adults interacting with the chatbot (see OpenAI).

ChatGPT will allow more adult users

One of the most important things for OpenAI is to prioritize freedom. According to Sam Altman, users should use the chatbot in any way they want, if they are adults. This way, ChatGPT can help with flirting or describing a suicide scene if it's needed for the book the user is working on. Altman wants adults to be treated like the adults they are:

We want users to be able to use our tools in the way that they want, within very broad bounds of safety. We have been working to increase user freedoms over time as our models get more steerable.

First, however, the system must separate adults from minors, which the age prediction system is supposed to help with. Based on how a person uses ChatGPT, it will be determined what they have access to within the chatbot. In case of any doubts, the system will launch the version for minors, and it may be necessary to prove adulthood with an identity document.

At the same time, OpenAI promises that a high level of privacy will be maintained for conversations conducted with the chatbot. Information will be safeguarded even from OpenAI employees, with some exceptions, as the system will check if someone is attempting to misuse ChatGPT to endanger someone's life or plan a hacking attack. Then the matter will be passed on to a person for verification.

This explanation made people doubt the post by Sam Altman on X. How will the systems actually protect privacy and secure identity data if it's shared? Despite everything, Altman's post also met with a positive reception, and most users praised the approach of separating adult chatbot users from minors.