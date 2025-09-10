Everything looks like AI-generated content. OpenAI CEO believes social media has been flooded with bots

Sam Altman is one of the people responsible for the currently inflated AI bubble, because OpenAI and his ChatGPT have achieved such great success. However, Altman draws attention to the problems generated by artificial intelligence. In the past, he has spoken about too much trust in content created by AI, and now he has spoken out about the growing number of bots on social media.

The developer of OpenAI draws attention to commenting bots

When we visit various social media platforms, we encounter more and more bots commenting on everything. Sometimes they create artificial traffic, other times they promote various kinds of scams, or simply serve as an advertising tool. Sam Altman cited the example of the subreddit r/ClaudeCode as a place where, in his opinion, there are many bots leaving comments, although he does not rule out other options either:

I think there are a bunch of things going on: real people have picked up quirks of LLM-speak, the Extremely Online crowd drifts together in very correlated ways, the hype cycle has a very "it's so over/we're so back" extremism, optimization pressure from social platforms on juicing engagement and the related way that creator monetization works.

For Sam Altman, portals like Reddit and X seem artificial, and the reason for this is probably the lack of real human interaction. In this way, the founder of OpenAI leans towards the theory of the "dead Internet", that is, a network in which bots interact with each other, and the human factor is practically non-existent.

The moderator of the mentioned subreddit appeared in the comments under Altman's post. He replied that none of the entries commented on by the founder of OpenAI triggered the security measures used to remove or filter spam. Some long-term Reddit users write in this way and it is difficult to realistically determine, for example, whether a given profile has not been sold.

It seems that this is what the future of the Internet looks like: people adopting the speech style of chatbots will make it increasingly difficult to distinguish a real human's statement from a bot.