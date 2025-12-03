NVIDA CEO wants full AI implementation in the company and calls executives „crazy” when they don't do it

At the end of November, NVIDIA shared its latest financial results, showing that the company is doing better and benefiting from the ongoing popularity of artificial intelligence. However, Jensen Huang isn't solely focused on leading a company that popularizes technology, as revealed by a leaked conversation during which the NVIDIA CEO outlined expectations for implementing AI in the company’s processes.

Everyone at NVIDIA should use AI

The leak is supposed to come from a chat on November 20th, where they talked about how NVIDIA is using AI. Jensen Huang expressed his expectations and suggested that everyone should use AI, with executives encouraging their employees to do so. He also addressed situations where the opposite was happening:

My understanding is Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI Are you insane? I want every task that is possible to be automated with artificial intelligence to be automated with artificial intelligence. I promise you, you will have work to do.

Jensen Huang's approach is not unique and reflects trends present in various industries. Automation was also important to IgniteTech's CEO, Eric Vaughan, who in 2023 laid off almost all employees because they didn't want to use AI tools. In his opinion, it was easier to hire new people with the same mindset than to try and change the attitude of the existing team.

For NVIDIA, the push for heavy automation, where AI handles "every possible task," doesn't mean people are going to lose their jobs. The company is still hiring, and according to Jensen Huang, it is still short of about 10,000 employees. At least for now, in this case, the development of AI doesn't go hand in hand with replacing employees with machines.