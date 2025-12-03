NVIDA CEO wants full AI implementation in the company and calls executives „crazy” when they don't do it

The CEO of NVIDIA is committed to ensuring that the implementation of AI in the company's processes goes smoothly.
At the end of November, NVIDIA shared its latest financial results, showing that the company is doing better and benefiting from the ongoing popularity of artificial intelligence. However, Jensen Huang isn't solely focused on leading a company that popularizes technology, as revealed by a leaked conversation during which the NVIDIA CEO outlined expectations for implementing AI in the company’s processes.
The leak is supposed to come from a chat on November 20th, where they talked about how NVIDIA is using AI. Jensen Huang expressed his expectations and suggested that everyone should use AI, with executives encouraging their employees to do so. He also addressed situations where the opposite was happening:
My understanding is Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI Are you insane? I want every task that is possible to be automated with artificial intelligence to be automated with artificial intelligence. I promise you, you will have work to do.
Jensen Huang's approach is not unique and reflects trends present in various industries. Automation was also important to IgniteTech's CEO, Eric Vaughan, who in 2023 laid off almost all employees because they didn't want to use AI tools. In his opinion, it was easier to hire new people with the same mindset than to try and change the attitude of the existing team.
For NVIDIA, the push for heavy automation, where AI handles "every possible task," doesn't mean people are going to lose their jobs. The company is still hiring, and according to Jensen Huang, it is still short of about 10,000 employees. At least for now, in this case, the development of AI doesn't go hand in hand with replacing employees with machines.
Would you like to get more tech news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Zbigniew Woznicki
He began his adventure with journalism and writing on the Allegro website, where he published news related to games, technology, and social media. He soon appeared on Gamepressure and Filmomaniak, writing about news related to the film industry. Despite being a huge fan of various TV series, his heart belongs to games of all kinds. He isn't afraid of any genre, and the adventure with Tibia taught him that sky and music in games are completely unnecessary. Years ago, he shared his experiences, moderating the forum of mmorpg.org.pl. Loves to complain, but of course constructively and in moderation.
A failed revolution. Chrome 2 was supposed to refresh the FPS genre
Looking for the answer to “Jam doughnut or sausage from Germany” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily