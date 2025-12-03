„We won't use AI because we respect the actors.” James Cameron assures that we won't see artificial intelligence in Avatar

James Cameron assures that there will be no trace of artificial intelligence in his films because he „respects actors.” At the same time, he doesn't consider himself an opponent of AI.
James Cameron, the creator of the Terminator series, has highlighted the issue we face with technological development, especially artificial intelligence. He's cool with AI and doesn't have any bad feelings about it, but he prefers not to use it in his films. He thinks Hollywood will end up setting some rules around it.
James Cameron's Avatar movies really let him create some stunning visuals. A third part is in preparation, and despite the growing popularity of artificial intelligence, this new technology will not be seen in this movie. This is mainly out of respect for the actors, as the director said:
I’m not negative about generative AI. I just wanted to point out we don’t use it on the Avatar films. We honor and celebrate actors. We don’t replace actors. That’s going to find its level. I think Hollywood will be self-policing on that. We’ll find our way through that. But we can only find our way through it as artists if we exist. So it’s the existential threat from big AI that worries me more than all that stuff.
James Cameron likely considers AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), which is artificial intelligence possessing its own consciousness, to be a real threat. An example of this is Skynet, the main enemy of humanity in Terminator, and the director has also talked about why that's a problem. According to him, it is often repeated that AI is meant to serve the good of humanity, but who is to define this good when we cannot agree on one thing:
Who makes that decision? Who decides what’s good for us? We can’t agree amongst ourselves on a damn thing. All religions are at odds over ethics, morality, and so on. All the governments have different [ideas], so whose morality, whose sense of what’s best for us.
Cameron adds that, in his opinion, we live in times when there is practically no agreement on any given topic. The spread of misinformation is making it hard for people to agree on things, while corporations are pouring money into the pursuit of AGI.
0
Author: Zbigniew Woznicki
He began his adventure with journalism and writing on the Allegro website, where he published news related to games, technology, and social media. He soon appeared on Gamepressure and Filmomaniak, writing about news related to the film industry. Despite being a huge fan of various TV series, his heart belongs to games of all kinds. He isn't afraid of any genre, and the adventure with Tibia taught him that sky and music in games are completely unnecessary. Years ago, he shared his experiences, moderating the forum of mmorpg.org.pl. Loves to complain, but of course constructively and in moderation.
