He sold fake Switch accessories and made more than $2 million. The scammer was active on Amazon for 7 years

Usually, Nintendo's nightmare are cheaters who sell original but modified consoles. However, there has been a scam going on for years on Amazon, where one person was selling counterfeit hardware and games for the Switch. The scammer finally got caught, but he managed to make over 2 million dollars, and negative reviews didn't scare off buyers (via GamePro).

Dealer made millions of dollars on Nintendo counterfeits

The guy in trouble is 34-year-old Isaac Lapidus. He's been charged with things like counterfeiting trademarks. Lapidus didn't admit guilt and was released from custody, but he is under supervision. According to the latest info, the scammer was using five different Amazon accounts to sell counterfeit Nintendo games and hardware.

It is assumed that from October 2018 to September 2025, he managed to sell 200,000 counterfeit Switch docking stations, 10,000 docking station adapters, and about 15,705 Pokemon Go Plus accessories. Amazon and Nintendo have only recently noticed the scam, which led to Lapidus' arrest.

District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly pointed out that buyers were leaving negative reviews on the scammer's accounts, noting that he was selling fakes instead of original devices. However, this didn't deter more people, which allowed Lapidus to earn over 2 million dollars in 7 years.

The authorities managed to obtain a search warrant for the warehouse belonging to the man. According to reports, a large stock of counterfeits waiting for sale was found there. Among them were 46 boxes of fake Switch docking stations and chargers, 23 boxes of fake NES Mini Cool Baby HD, and 33 boxes of fake Pokemon Plus Go accessories.

It's unclear how the scammer's case will end, but Nintendo has already shown that they can fight back. Recently, a man selling modified Switches lost a case in court and has to pay damages amounting to 2 million dollars. The court in Japan treated the scammer more leniently, as the fine ended up being around 3000 bucks.