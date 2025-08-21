Community takes the reins. A stunning Promised Worlds KSP1 project brings Kerbal Space Program 2’s star system to life

Kerbal Space Program 2’s journey has been truly chaotic, with big ambitions, development struggles, and lots of company shake-ups. It’s been stuck in Early Access since February 2023, and judging by the reviews on Steam, most people feel the game’s been abandoned and probably won’t ever be finished. But where the developers dropped the ball, the community stepped up, taking matters into their own hands to support and keep their beloved franchise alive.

Fans are saving KSP legacy

In May 2024, Take-Two tried to reassure everyone that Kerbal Space Program 2 wasn’t shut down, but no one really believed them. Since then, KSP2 hasn’t seen any new updates (the last one was in June 2024), and by early 2025, things got even murkier when Private Division, the publisher under Take-Two, was sold. Some people thought that there might be a small chance a new publisher could get the game back on track, but it looks more likely they’re focus on new titles rather than fixing up KSP2.

Now the community jumped in to make things happen. There’s a massive KSP1 mod bringing to life the interstellar exploration that KSP2 promised but never delivered. And here’s the trailer:

Kerbal Space Program Promised Worlds recreates the solar systems Intercept Games had planned for KSP2. Now we can explore the fully implemented Debdeb System, with Tuun System on the way, and maybe Qeg sometime in the future. What’s even more impressive is that the team did it all themselves, no KSP2 assets were borrowed. Each world is carefully crafted based on screenshots and data.

Source: Kerbal Space Program Promised Worlds mod

Promised Worlds is in early access, with new planets and features added gradually. A full release is coming soon, with just a few features left to complete. To stay up to date with the progress you can join their Discord server.