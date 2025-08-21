In Roblox’s Grow a Garden has recently provided players with many attractions. We had Cooking Event in which we prepared many different dishes. That's already in the past. Now, we have another event called Beanstalk and Golden Goose and Sprout Egg were added to the game. In addition, Admin Abuse War is also on the horizon. As a result, new items have appeared in the game, including the Bean Speaker.

What does the Bean Speaker do in Grow a Garden

Bean Speaker is a really fresh addition to Grow a Garden. This item was added just yesterday. It looks like normal radio, but it has a bright green color and antennas. You can get it while you talk with Elder Bean. Of course, not directly. From this NPC you will get Bean Avatar. When you put on this outfit, you will receive Beanworks and the aforementioned Bean Speaker. Of course, it’s free item, so you don’t have to spend money on it.

So, what does this device do? To be honest, it doesn't really affect gameplay that much. When you hold Bean Speaker, you can activate it. When you do this, it plays an audio saying: "Bean or Leave." So, it’s not something special.

Actually, Bean Speaker is another method to hype an upcoming Admin Abuse War. This event will take place on August 23, 2025. Developers Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot will be present in the game at the event. It is difficult to say exactly what activities are planned for that day. However, it is known that the whole event is for charity.

There is currently a lot happening on Roblox. Players of many popular titles can take part in various events – not only in Grow a Garden. For example in Dress to Impress (DTI) collaboration with Lady Gaga was started couple days ago. So, there is plenty to do in this platform.