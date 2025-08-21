„The clown masks can be put to rest” Hollow Knight: Silksong release date revealed in new trailer

This morning, well over 300,000 viewers tuned into a brief livestream hosted by none other than Team Cherry, the small development team behind 2025’s most anticipated game. The video is just under two minutes long, but showcases brand-new gameplay and closed out with a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong. The most hyped, most memed game that fans have been patiently and impatiently waiting for since 2019 will finally be arriving exactly two weeks from today, on September 4th, 2025.

Hollow Knight: Silksong release date revealed, fans will only have to wait two weeks

The long-awaited sequel is currently playable at the ongoing gaming event in Cologne, Germany: gamescom. Our own Adam Celarek had the chance to play it, confirming that it is indeed real, and it's highly unlikely that this is all some big prank. Finally, we can understand that Silksong will be available to the public ahead of the Xbox ROG Ally and that Australian museum where it was revealed it would be playable. The new trailer also confirmed at least 200 enemies and 40 bosses included in the full game.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released on September 4th, 2025. It still doesn’t quite feel real. This indie game has been compared to the hype levels of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is expected to be one of, if not the largest, entertainment events in history. Keep an eye on your friends on September 4th and 5th, make sure they go outside for a little while.

While some fans speculated, today’s special announcement was not a shadow drop, and there does not appear to be a demo available anywhere at the moment. At the time of writing, the Steam page hasn’t even been updated with a release date, which adds to the whole paranoia that maybe this isn’t real.

But, as long as this isn’t the biggest carpet pull in gaming history, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available across PC and all consoles in just two short weeks. It will also be available on Day One with Xbox Game Pass. As one user so eloquently put it on social media, “At long last, the clown masks can be put to rest.” Congratulations to Team Cherry, I’m sure this must feel like a massive weight off your shoulders.