Reviewers have no doubt: Here's the black horse of August. Only one game can compare with it

It seemed that the Shinobi series of arcade games, launched in 1988, had long been forgotten. The last installment of the ninja-themed fighting games was released almost 15 years ago on the less popular Nintendo 3DS console. That's why the release of a new game in the series might have come as a surprise to many people.

It turns out that the devs of Streets of Rage 4, Lizardcube studio, in collaboration with Sega, have made a really good title that can attract not only fans of the series. The critics' reviews, which started to flood the internet today, are praising Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.

The game has really high ratings on Metacritic – 84/100 for the PC version based on 25 reviews, and 88/100 for the PS5 and XSX/S versions based respectively on 39 and 6 reviews. This is a really good result; it can compete with another big title that is also launching in August, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (with an average rating of 86/100 on PS5 and 85/100 on PC). While such a result was to be expected in the case of MGS, in the context of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, it is slightly surprising, even if the demo looked very good. The game is indeed emerging as the dark horse of August 2025.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - selected reviews

GamingBolt - 9/10 Push Square - 9/10 GameSpot - 9/10 Destructoid - 8.5/10 IGN – 8/10 Game Rant - 7/10 VGC - 5/5 The Gamer - 5/5 TechRadar - 4.5/5 GamesRadar+ - 3/5

Critics really like the unique graphics, combined with the music and sound effects, which supposedly provide an unforgettable gaming experience in Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. The fight against various opponents is supposed to be a very engaging, best element of the platform game. According to the reviewers, mastering the ninja arts and using the wide range of abilities of the main character, Joe Musashi, is really satisfying.

However, some levels aren't as refined. Even though exploring locations and finding secrets for the first time can be quite enjoyable, doing it again later is boring, sometimes annoying, and completely unnecessary. Many critics also point out bugs that negatively affect the gameplay experience.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be released on August 29th on PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. A demo of the game is available on all platforms.