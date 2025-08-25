Deal with rats in Discounty. How to complete Vermin Ties and unlock Fast Travel

There are games which show that a touch of magic and fantasy can change even the most mundane of jobs into a colorful and thrilling adventure. Of course, the most prominent example of such trend can be Concerned Ape’s Stardew Valley, which inspired many other similar productions. From the most recent, we can mention Discounty – a semi-simulator where the protagonist’s aunt invites them to run a store. As it happens with such titles, the main character will have to complete assignments that are quite unusual. In one such task, called Vermin Ties, it is required to deal with rats that infest Blomkest’s streets and corners. If you would like to learn how to complete this quest and earn The Streets Beneath achievement, sit down and relax, as you’ve arrived at the right place.

Vermin Ties in Discounty walkthrough. Give rats what they need

Discounty is another cute and cozy simulator that lets you experience rather unusual life of a small town, where you will be tasked with running a supermarket. However, that’s only a part of the story, as by taking care of the convenience store, we will be restoring Blomkest town to its old glory. It might be necessary to get dirty sometimes, because addressing the rat situation in Vermin Ties task is definitely not the most hygienic thing out there, so let’s get it over with.

Before we begin, there are a couple of important points that you should know:

There are four groups of rats that require your attention. To start addressing the rat problem you must reach Chapter Two, which will let you progress the Vermin Ties quest. You can complete the rats’ request in any order. Before giving the vermin what they want, you must interact with NPCs that can give you a clue about their desires.

Highway rats

Desired item: Fishy Waste NPC to speak with: Aunt Tellar

When taking a stroll near the highway, you might notice a group of rats hanging out. Those critters have quite a refined taste, as they would like to munch on some toxic waste. Don’t believe me? Ask Aunt Tellar.

Okay, with that of the way a next question arises – how to get them such an odd treat? With time, you will learn that Barbara from fish stick company has issues with getting rid of excessive waste. After promising that you’ll take care of it, any purchase you make from her will provide you with Fishy Waste. What a coincidence, huh? Get one of the batches to the highway rats’ group and leave it on the crate near sewers. Thanks to that you will be done with that part of the quest.

Pier rats

Desired item: Dollhouse NPC to speak with: Barbara

While talking with Barbara about nasty waste that she throws into the ocean, you might have spotted another rats’ pack. Those folks do not want anything to eat, actually. Since Barbara is quite knowledgeable about the pier stuff, let’s ask her what she knows about the situation. You will learn that the rats might want some fancy place to live in. A dollhouse should be about right.

Where can such an item be found? Taking a trip around the town can get you to an Antique Shop. You can find many interesting things at such a place, including a dollhouse. Bear in mind, though, that the stock of this reseller can change often, so don’t be discouraged when the desired house is not in their possession. Make sure to check the store daily if the dollhouse is not for sale at the time you’re there. Deliver this free real estate to our squeaky friends by placing it on the crate with a golden ring, and another part of Vermin Ties is done.

Farm rats

Desired Items: Fishy Sticks, Oats, Apple NPC to speak with: Karl

Running a supermarket without ecological products is unheard of nowadays. Due to that, you might have already been on a local farm to stock up. There, you can meet a nice farmer called Karl, who will tell you about his cursed problem – disappearing oatmeal. The poor guy believes it’s a demon called Nisse that steals his food, but we can connect the dots, can’t we?

Yeah, that smells fishy… or ratty, actually. Those little critters have taken a liking to Karl’s special oatmeal. Let’s treat them to something more exquisite this time, so they are sated for good. Once you learn what makes farmer’s oatmeal special, provide those ingredients to the rats. You’ll need to put all the ingredients (bag of oats, an apple and fish sticks) in a bowl outside of the red barn found on Karl’s farm. With such a meal, I can only imagine that both rats and Nisse will remain happy till the end of time… I definitely would be.

Recycling Center rats

Desired item: Cheese NPC to speak with: Ted

With how much is going on around a store, it’s not a surprise that it produces a lot of waste to be taken care of. Of course, being eco-friendly is a must, so you might have already been at the recycling center a couple of times. And guess what else is there… certainly – rats. Asking Ted about this squealing issue won’t bring too much useful information into our lives. So, what shall we do, then?

Fortunately, this bunch of vermin is not very picky when it comes to food, and they follow the most stereotypical needs a rodent can be pictured with – cheese. Since you already have been acquainted with Karl the farmer, you probably might have some idea where to get the yellow gold from. Getting the cheese requires the second tier of trade deal with the friendly farmer, so make sure to progress the game. With the lump of cheese in your hands, plop it into the bowl near a dumpster and there we go!

Completing Vermin Ties quest in Discounty. The gift for a sheep

Desired item: Energy Drink NPC to speak with: Karl

By completing the parts of the Vermin Ties quest, you must have noticed that its reward is quite valuable – fast travel points. However, if you are an achievement hunter, you will have to complete one more point on the list besides solving the rat issue in the town.

To cross out Vermin Ties completely from your to-do list and obtain The Streets Beneath achievement, you will need to progress the story to Chapter Three. It will allow you to travel north, to the forest where you will spot already well-known sewer entrance that might bring friendly rats to your memory. Although this time, the way down is occupied by a sheep.

As you might have guessed, more intel about this fluffy animal can be obtained from our friend Karl the farmer. He will let you know that there were some kiddos that were able to make the sheep more energetic by giving it something. I think it might be considered animal abuse, but if you are not scared, go back to your market, Discounty, get an energy drink and feed it to the sheep.

Et voila, the quest is finished, all fast-travel points unlocked, achievement The Streets Beneath… achieved, rats satisfied, and sheep supercharged. I hope it was a fun experience to discover all those aspects of this adventure.