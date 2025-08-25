New on Steam. Metal Gear Solid remake isn't the only classic franchise to return this week

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. This week will be dominated by the return of old, classic franchises.

Release of the week is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (August 28, 2025)

This week, we had no problems choosing the most important release. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of the cult action game with stealth elements, still considered by many players to be the pinnacle of Hideo Kojima's career.

Many reviews have already appeared online, and most of them are very positive. According to Metacritic, the average rating for the PC version is 85%, so we can be pretty confident about the quality of this project, despite the somewhat conservative refresh of the original.

Most important releases on Steam: August 25-31, 2025

August 25th

Beyond the Map (Early Access)

Beyond the Map is a survival RPG action game set in a procedurally generated fantasy world. Players will have to build a base from which they will set out on expeditions to gather resources, while also engaging in battles with monsters.

Pizza Bandit (Early Access)

Pizza Bandit is an online shooter focused on co-op mode. We'll be taking out loads of enemies as we travel through different historical periods, so there should be a lot of variety in the locations and enemies.

TurretGirls

In TurretGirls, a shooter game with elements of roguelike and tower defense, players control a character who takes position on a rail platform and operates a battle tower to eliminate hordes of incoming enemies.

August 26th

Gears of War: Reloaded

One of the biggest releases of the week will undoubtedly be Gears of War: Reloaded, which is a refreshed version of the iconic TPP shooter from 2006. The title will offer improved graphics and the ability to play in cross-play mode with console players.

Quartet

Quartet is a pixel art RPG game inspired by 16-bit Japanese classics of the genre. The production will tell four separate stories, which will eventually intertwine. The game is supposed to have an interesting turn-based combat system and will allow juggling between main and reserve characters, thus creating long chains of attacks.

The studio responsible for the project, Something Classic Games, previously developed Shadows of Adam (87% positive reviews out of 252 reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening

Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening is a 2.5D platform game focused on action and based on the license of the cult anime series from the 70s and 80s.

The game was developed by Magic Pockets studio, the creators of the warmly received Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission (83% positive reviews on Steam).

August 27th

Caput Mortum

Caput Mortum is an adventure action game played from a first-person perspective. The title will take us to 16th-century France and make us venture into dungeons full of mysteries and monsters. All of this will be presented in a retro graphic style, reminiscent of late 90s productions.

The studio responsible for the project, WildArts Games, previously released Born of Bread and Helltown, which respectively have 80% and 77% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Starlight Re:Volver (Early Access)

Starlight Re:Volver is an action RPG with roguelike elements focused on co-op mode, where players are to explore a nostalgic MMO universe inspired by old anime. We will join forces with other users during expeditions to various locations, as well as test many mini-games.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

On the other hand, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is the latest installment in the series that started the whole category of farming RPGs combined with life simulation.

Traditionally, we will go to a small town where we will grow plants and raise animals, as well as get to know its inhabitants. This time we are going to sell our goods at the city market, in an attempt to restore its former glory.

Varlet

Varlet is a Japanese RPG enriched with life simulation elements. The player will guide a high school student and will have to build relationships with other students to help solve their problems. They will also have to venture into dungeons, where these friendships will affect the combat abilities of the party members.

The game is developed by FURYU Corporation, known for such jRPGs as The Caligula Effect: Overdose, Monark, Reynatis, and Crymachina, which have respectively 70%, 74%, 79%, and 86% positive reviews on Steam.

Whisper of the House

Whisper of the House is a cozy logic game with an isometric perspective and pixel art graphics. In this game, we will deal with interior design of houses and developing relationships with the townspeople.

The game was developed by the GD Studio team, which has such titles as Noobs Want to Live and Curtain Call to its credit, with respectively 89% and 85% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.

August 28th

Davy x Jones (Early Access)

Davy x Jones looks very promising. It's a first-person shooter where you control the headless body of Captain Jones and his floating skull named Davy, fighting through hordes of monsters in the pirate afterlife.

This is the latest project from the Polish studio Parasight, which has the excellent Blacktail to its credit (83% positive reviews on Steam with almost 2,400 thousand user reviews).

Garden of Banban 8: Anti Devil

Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil is the latest installment of the popular FPP horror series revolving around a kindergarten full of dark secrets. The game will test both our reflexes in monster confrontations and our wits with plenty of puzzles, just like the traditional way.

Super Robot Wars Y

Super Robot Wars Y is the latest installment of the classic series of Japanese tactical turn-based games developed since 1991. The game will focus on battles using mechs from many popular anime series.

The series has its roots in console gaming, but it's also really popular on PC. The previous installment, Super Robot Wars 30, has received 86% positive reviews on Steam out of over 6,200 reviews.

Game protected by DRM Denuvo

The Knightling

On the other hand, The Knightling is an action-adventure game with a third-person perspective camera, where you play as a squire exploring an open world in search of a missing mentor.

The project was developed by Twirlbound studio, the creators of Pine (73% positive reviews on Steam out of 1815 opinions).

August 29th

Dungeon Warfare 3

On the other hand, Dungeon Warfare 3 will be a fantasy-themed tower defense strategy game for hardcore fans of the genre, offering complex gameplay mechanics and a high level of difficulty.

The previous two installments were very well received, achieving 95% and 90% positive reviews on Steam.

Lost Soul Aside

Friday will also bring the release of Lost Soul Aside, a high-budget action RPG set in a world that combines elements of fantasy and science fiction.

The game started as a small project, but it caught the attention of Sony, which became the publisher and provided the creators with the resources to expand their work significantly.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

One of the dark horses this week could turn out to be Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - the latest installment of the cult platformer series focused on combat from Sega.

The game will have beautiful high-resolution 2D graphics and an advanced combat system. The project is being handled by the studio Lizardcube, which has proven its ability to revive classic Sega brands with hits like Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap and Streets of Rage 4, both of which received 86% and 92% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.