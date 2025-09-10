How to get and use Craw Summons in Silksong

The long-awaited Hollow Knight Silksong has been out for a few days now, but the size of the game world seems endless because it is enormous. As a result, players encounter a large number of secrets, hidden paths (which is why it's worth finding out where to go first), and a large number of bosses, such as the Savage Beastfly and the Last Judge. Not to mention many items with unclear purpose. One of them is Craw Summons. Are you wondering where to get it and how to use it to uncover more secrets? You'll find out here.

How to get Craw Summons in Hollow Knight Silksong

Craw Summons is a rather mysterious item. Players are not entirely sure what it does. Most people agree that it can only be obtained after reaching Act III. But where can you get it? It seems to be a random drop that appears in Bellhart, near the bench (checkpoint). However, it is unclear what you need to do to trigger Craw Summons appearance. Many players believe that this item can appear after defeating raven enemies. Once you have killed a lot of them, return to Bellhart, rest by the bench, and see if there is an item to pick up next to it.

How to use Craw Summons in Hollow Knight Silksong

The location where you have to go to use Craw Summons,Hollow Knight: Silksong, developer: Team Cherry

Okay, so you've received Craw Summons and don't know what to do with it? That's not surprising, as the item description doesn't necessarily tell you much. Fortunately, we know where the item can be used:

After getting Craw Summon, head to the Greymoor biome. From there, go right to a place called Craw Lake (next to the new Verdania biome). There you will find a room you can enter. It will be the arena where you were locked up and attacked by raven enemies (and after killing them, you unlocked the bouncing balls in Act 1). On the right side at the bottom, you will see a door. Approach it. When the interaction window opens, give Craw Summons. This will unlock a new passage.

Be careful, though, as the new location will unlock a descent to the lower level, where you will find a secret boss – Court of Craws. If you don't have much health left, it's a good idea to give up and regenerate your strength first.