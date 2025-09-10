New GTA 6 leak: Insider has uncovered a list of secret virtual websites from the game

Update (September 9, 15:45)

As reported by Tez2, Rockstar responded very quickly to his increasingly popular discovery. Thus, all the domains listed below are no longer associated with the names of their servers.

Original news (September 9, 9:05)

Grand Theft Auto VI is such a highly anticipated title that even the smallest snippets of information cause considerable excitement among fans. This time it was discovered that in May, Rockstar registered several internet domains that may be associated with the upcoming game.

Potential sites in GTA VI

The source of the reports is informant Tez2, specializing in GTA topics, who published a list of websites on the GTA Forums page. In his opinion, some of them may appear in the game, although he is not certain about it.

I came across some domains all registered on May 27 under Take-Two's nameservers that seem to be VI-related. These domains could be in-game sites that R* may redirect to VI's page later on, like what we've seen with IV and V. Or some could be completely unrelated instead.

The full list of domains is as follows:

what-up.app rydeme.app buckme.app leonidagov.org brianandbradley.com hookers-galore.com wipeoutcornskin.com myboyhasacreepycorndog.com

The players quickly set about deciphering the names. The first one, "what-up.app", is a clear parody of the WhatsApp messenger. In turn, "rydeme.app" could be a service for ordering a driver akin to Uber. It would make sense, especially since the previous games in the series used taxis.

The next site, "buckme.app", could be the equivalent of online payment platforms, such as PayPal. However, some suggest that the name may refer to sites like Patreon or OnlyFans.

The "gov" in "leonidagov.org" indicates that we may be dealing with a government website. The website "brianbradley.com" may be associated with a luxury clothing store, while "hookers-galore.com" - as the name suggests - is probably a place where we can find women who can hook up with us, which have been an integral part of the series for years.

The last two domains are the hardest to solve. These can be ordinary pages without any specific function, but they can also be associated with specific missions. Interestingly, knowing Rockstar's humor, some players are already afraid of the content of the last website.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on May 26, 2026 on PS5 and XSX/S. In the future, the game will also be available on PC.