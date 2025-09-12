He earned three times less than Charlie Sheen, even though they were both stars of Two and a Half Men

Netflix has released a documentary called aka Charlie Sheen, which explores the story of Charlie Sheen, recounting his career in Hollywood, his downfall, and his road to recovery. People from the actor's circle took part in the program.

One of the people who decided to talk about Sheen was Jon Cryer, who starred alongside the actor in Two and a Half Men. He revealed that Sheen's problems in life made the creators willing to invest a lot of money in him just to make sure he stayed on the show, comparing his colleague to Kim Jong-Il (via EW).

He's in the midst of falling apart in every way that I can imagine, and he's renegotiating his contract for another year of a show that I'm supposed to be on too. The dictator of North Korea was a guy named Kim Jong-Il. He acted crazy all the time and thus got enormous amounts of aid from countries who were so scared of him that they would shovel money at him. Well, that's what happened here. [Sheen's] negotiations went off the charts because his life was falling apart. Me, whose life was pretty good at that time, I got a third of that.

Both actors had leading roles in the sitcom Two and a Half Men, however Cryer couldn’t count on similar treatment, which meant that his earnings didn’t increase as significantly as Sheen's. The differences in their earnings seem to confirm earlier reports that in 2010 Sheen was paid $1.9 million per episode (via Forbes). Jon Cryer, on the other hand, earned $620,000 per episode in 2013 (via THR).

According to Cryer, the reason why the network fought so hard for one of the stars of Two and a Half Men was that CBS “pre-sold a couple extra seasons of the show,” so they needed Sheen and were willing to pay him big money, so he wouldn’t leave.

