“I’m fed up with the idiots.” Sean Connery hated this movie so much that he ended his career

Sean Connery was a brilliant actor who probably needs no introduction. Awarded for his role in The Untouchables, the artist starred in many great productions, showcasing his skills.

However, he wasn’t entirely satisfied with how his career ended. After The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Connery retired and never appeared on screen again. His last film is also the one he disliked, as he reportedly clashed with the director over creative differences on set.

Connery reportedly couldn’t get along with the director and confessed that the production “has been difficult. Very, very difficult.” It is hard to say how far the dispute over creative differences developed, but the Oscar winner was reportedly so dissatisfied with Stephen Norrington's working methods that he became involved in editing the film.

The last one I did, [The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen director Stephen Norrington] was given $85 million to make a movie in Prague, but unfortunately he wasn’t certified before he started because he would have been arrested for insanity. So, we worked as well as we could, and [I] ended up being heavily involved in the editing and trying to salvage.

When Connery spoke about his retirement, which came after The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, he spoke quite harshly about his reasons, referring to the people he had to work with (via Filmstarts). It is difficult not to connect this with LXG, which is his last movie and reportedly there were conflicts on the set.

I’m fed up with the idiots. The ever-widening gap between people who know how to make movies and the people who greenlight the movies. I don’t say they’re all idiots. I’m just saying there’s a lot of them that aren’t very good at it.

Apparently, after his experiences on the set of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, a film directed by someone with whom he reportedly had a conflict, Connery had had enough of working with people who were not good at their jobs, as he said, and, instead of continuing to struggle with such individuals, he preferred to retire.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen was a film that was panned by critics and didn’t win over many viewers either. It was set in an alternative world inspired by the Victorian era, where a group of famous contemporary heroes from fantasy, science fiction, and adventure novels joined forces to carry out a secret mission.

More about movies and TV series: