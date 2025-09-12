iPhone Air will be Apple's first smartphone in 10 years without stereo sound. Fans are not bothered by this

Leaks about the iPhone Air appeared long before the official announcement of Apple's new smartphones. The new, thin phone, however, was not created without certain sacrifices, and one of them in a way takes this device back to 2015. That's when Apple last released a phone on the market with a speaker that only supports mono sound.

iPhone Air without stereo sound

Apple fans noticed that on the official iPhone Air website, there is information that the smartphone has only one speaker, and therefore, does not support stereo sound. The last Apple smartphone model with monophonic sound was the iPhone 6S, to which the iPhone Air refers in terms of style. This flaw was quickly pointed out on social media (Reddit and X), but most internet users remain indifferent to it.

The most frequently repeated argument as to why the lack of stereo sound is not a problem is the fact that few people use a smartphone's built-in speakers. The vast majority of smartphone users prefer external speakers or headphones and never activate the speaker built into the device. This could have been the reason why Apple's designers decided to save on this particular element.

Other Apple fans proposed another theory. So, in their opinion, the iPhone Air is just a temporary project to create the company's own foldable smartphone. Such smartphones have gained their niche, but the giant from Cupertino has not yet prepared a response to this trend. In the eyes of some, the iPhone Air is half of a foldable smarphone that we could see next year.

The iPhone Air certainly stands out not only for its appearance. There is no number in its name, which leaves room for speculation. Either Apple will slowly abandon the numbering of its smartphones, as it did with computers, or the iPhone Air is just a one-time return to thin smartphones, and the series will not see subsequent models. The device will certainly find its fans who are not bothered by the limitations associated with the lack of stereo sound.