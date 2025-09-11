“I can’t believe it’s television.” This science fiction TV series is endorsed by one of cinema's greatest actresses

Without Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver, there would be no Alien. It was the actress and her character who largely defined the cult series, which continues to be developed by new creators to this day.

The latest installment in the franchise is the TV series Alien: Earth, created by Noah Hawley, which Weaver wholeheartedly recommends. The actress is very impressed with the story told on the small screen, admiring Hawley for taking a well-known brand and, while preserving its character, evolving it into something new.

Weaver shared her impressions during this year's TIFF in an interview with Collider (via Allocine).

What I admire about it is it's not Alien-centric. It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years. I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an Alien project. Fascinating. Much more about our world, what's going to be happening to it, what's going to be important, the role of greed. It's just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it's beautifully cast and beautifully done. I can't believe it's television, frankly.

The actress watches the sci-fi TV series like the rest of us, eagerly awaiting new episodes. She can't get over how good the FX production is, which is admired not only by her, but also by other viewers and critics. Alien: Earth is recommended by 95% of critics and 72% of viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

The FX TV series is slowly coming to an end, with two episodes left to go. The last one is scheduled to air on September 23, 2025. Alien: Earth can be watched on FX and Hulu.

Alien: Earth is the first television project from the Alien universe. The TV show is set two years before the events of Alien. In this production, after a mysterious ship crashes on Earth, the world faces a deadly threat. It stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diem Camille, Moe Bar-El, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

Alien TV series is hugely popular. The first episode was a hit on Hulu and Disney+, where it was viewed 9.2 million times within six days of its premiere.

